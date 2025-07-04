Number 65 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 65 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore 65 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
G/C-LB Kayo Lunday (1946-47), LB Bill Miklich (1948), G Fritz Barzilauskas (1951), G Ray Beck (1952), G Chet Lagod (1953), G/T Russ Carroccio (1954-55), T John Bauer (1954), G Jerry Huth (1956), G Mickey Walker (1961), DE/DT Bob Taylor (1963-64), G Pete Case (1965-70), T Willie Young (1971), G Mark Ellison (1972-73), G/T Bill Ellenbogen (1976-77), G Dan Fowler (1979), G John Tautolo (1982-83), C Bart Oates (1985-93), LB Jerry Kimmel (1987), G Ron Stone (1996-01), OL Tam Hopkins (2002), G/C Jason Whittle (2004-05), G Grey Ruegamer (2006-08), T Will Beatty (2009-16), G/C Nick Gates (2019-22), C Sean Harlow (2023), G/C Austin Schlottmann (2024)
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Center Bart Oates had quite a professional journey, one that began in the defunct USFL with the Philadelphia/Baltimore Stars, for whom he played from 1983 to 1985. While in the USFL, Oates got his first taste of a championship-level team as a professional, as the Stars won two USFL championships during his time with them.
When the USFL lost its antitrust case to the NFL, Oates became a free agent. He signed with the Giants as a 26-year-old in 1985 and went on to earn NFL All-Rookie Team honors in his first NFL season.
Oates might have been an older rookie when he joined the Giants, but his experience and the championship pedigree he brought to the Giants' offensive line were significant.
As a member of the Giants offensive line nicknamed “The Suburbanites” by then head coach Bill Parcells, Oates, who also appeared and started in 15 postseason games over his career, helped the Giants win their first two Super Bowl championships (1986 and 1990).
The latter championship saw Oates contribute to paving the way for Super Bowl XXV MVP Ottis Anderson, who rushed for 102 yards on 21 carries, and one touchdown in the Giants’ 20-19 “wide-right” thriller over the Buffalo Bills.
Oates began to get the recognition he deserved from his peers around the league in 1990, when he made the first of five career Pro Bowls, including three with the Giants (1990, 1991, and 1993).
During his career, Oates, who started 125 consecutive games for the Giants, was also named to the UPI All-NFC team three times (1990, 1994, and 1995).
After the 1993 season, Oates signed with the San Francisco 49ers, for whom he played two seasons and won yet another Super Bowl (XXIX). When he retired after the 1995 season, Oates had appeared in 172 games with 165 starts.
Oates was selected as No. 41 on the New York Giants’ 100th Anniversary “Top 100 Players” list last year.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Guard/center Austin Schlottmann is currently assigned to No. 65. Schlottmann was signed as a free agent last year to provide depth along the interior offensive line.
Unfortunately, he suffered a broken leg before Week 1 and ended up missing most of the season. He was activated off injured reserve on December 28, 2024, and appeared in the Giants’ Week 18 regular-season finale against the Eagles.
