Number 69 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 69 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore 69 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
T Gil Duggan (1940), T Tony Blazine (1941), T Paul Stenn (1942), G/T Frank Umont (1944-45), T Willie Young (1966-75), G Roy Simmons (1979-81), G David Jordan (1984-85), C/G Joe Fields (1988), C/G Frank Winters (1989), NT/DE Greg Meisner (1991), G Derek Allen (1995), C Derek Engler (1997-2000), G Rich Seubert (2001-10), DE Justin Trattou (2011-13), LS Tyler Ott (2015), C Brett Jones (2016-17), LS Colin Holba (2019), C Billy Price (2021), DT Cory Durden (2024)
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Rich Seubert had a successful nine-year career as a guard in the NFL and helped the Giants win a Super Bowl in 2007, overcoming all kinds of odds to get to that point.
Seubert started his career as an undrafted rookie out of Western Illinois in 2001. At the time, he received an honor that spring that very few undrafted rookie free agents received: he was personally introduced to the late Wellington Mara by then-offensive line coach Jim “Mouse” McNally, who recognized the talent and fire Seubert possessed.
The gritty offensive lineman, who used to square off against teammate Keith Hamilton during the training camp back in the day, only appeared in two games during his rookie season but would become a starter in his second season, where he played in all 16 games.
However, the following season, he broke three bones in his right leg, which forced him to miss the 2004 season. Still, he showed the determination to return in 2005, appearing in four games, but would not become a full-time starter again until the 2007 season.
That year, Seubert formed a formidable offensive line with David Diehl, Kareem McKenzie, Shaun O'Hara, and Chris Snee to help the Giants to a Super Bowl XLII victory over the New England Patriots. Seubert started every game that season.
He would do so again in 2010, including starting multiple games at center in place of the injured O'Hara. But, he suffered a dislocated kneecap in the season finale against Washington, forcing him to retire.
The 10-year veteran appeared in 104 games in his career, logging 88 starts. Seubert, who was also part of the 2002 officiating controversy in that year’s NFC playoffs against the 49ers, was voted the No. 100on last year’s Giants “Top 100” list.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Defensive tackle Cory Durden currently wears the No. 69 jersey for the Giants. New York signed Durden off of the Rams' practice squad late in the season. He went on to appear in four games last season, recording ten total tackles, one being a tackle for loss.