Number 7 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now seven days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore No. 7 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
E Lynn Bomar (1925-26), G-E-Cal Nesser (1926), B Tony Plansky (1929), G-T-E Cliff Ashburn (1929), C Joe Wostoupaul (1930), C Mel Hein (1931-45)
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Mel Hein is one of the most decorated Giants players to have worn jersey number 7 in the Giants’ 101-year history.
Voted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in its inaugural class (1963), Hein was also a four-time Pro Bowler, a five-time All-Pro, a two-time NFL champion (1934 and 1938), and the 1938 Carr Trophy winner, awarded to the league’s Most Valuable Player.
Hein, named as a first-team All-NFL center from 1933-40, was a 10-time Giants team captain. He was also voted to the Hall of Fame’s All-1930s Team, and appeared in 170 career games, all with the Giants.
Although he mostly played center, Hein contributed as a linebacker on the defense, recording 10 interceptions (one for a touchdown in 1938, which led the league that season) and a fumble recovery.
The very definition of durability and dependability, Hein, nicknamed “Old Indestructible,” never missed a game in high school or college, and missed just one game at the NFL level.
Hein is a member of the Giants' “Ring of Honor and was voted the No. 3 all-time Giant on last year’s “Top 100” list.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
The Giants retired Hein’s No. 7.
