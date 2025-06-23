Number 76 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 76 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore 76 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
T Bill Schuler (1947), G Bill Erickson (1948), DG/LB/G Jon Baker (1949), DT/DE Rosey Grier (1955-62), DT John LoVetere (1963-65), DT Don Davis (1966), DT Joe Szczecko (1969), DT/DE/T Roland Lakes (1971), C/DT/T Jim Pietrzak (1974-79), T Mike Gibbons (1976), NT/DT/DE Calvin Miller (1979), DE/NT Curtis McGriff (1980-85), T Frank Sutton (1987), T Jumbo Elliot (1988-95), T Lomas Brown (2000-01), T Jeff Hatch (2003), T Brandon Winey (2004), G Chris Snee (2005-13), T Ereck Flowers (2015), G D.J. Fluker (2017), T Nate Solder (2018-21), C Jon Feliciano (2022), G Jon Runyan Jr. (2024-25)
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giant Wore It Best?
Since entering the league as a second-round draft choice by the Giants in 2004, Chris Snee would go on to become an anchor for the Giants offensive line for the next ten seasons, making him the best player in the franchise history to don the No. 76 jersey.
As a rookie, Snee would win the starting right guard position in the preseason. However, an injury forced him to miss the final five games of the season. But, for the next six seasons, he started 101 consecutive regular-season games (plus seven postseason games) before finally missing another game.
He missed only 19 games in his ten seasons, all with the Giants. This included missing 13 games in 2013, his final season, due to a hip injury, which forced him to retire the following offseason.
The Boston College product was joined by Shaun O'Hara, Rich Seubert, David Diehl, and Kareem McKenzie from 2006 to 2010. The group started 38 consecutive regular-season games, which was then the league's longest streak, and helped the team to a Super Bowl in 2007.
Snee was the final member of the original offensive line and helped the Giants win another Super Bowl in 2011.
Throughout his career, he was elected to four Pro Bowls (2008-10; 2012) and a First-Team All-Pro appearance in 2008. Snee was voted to last year’s “Top 100” list and was inducted into the Giants' "Ring of Honor" in 2015.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Last season, guard Jon Runyan Jr. became the latest Giants offensive lineman to wear the No. 76 jersey.
Runyan was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round (No. 192 overall) and spent four seasons in Green Bay before signing a three-year, $30 million contract with the Giants last offseason.
Runyan finished the season with a 62.6 pass-blocking grade per PFF, which ranked 67th out of 136 eligible guards, and a 52.3 run-blocking grade, which ranked 119th. He is healthy and should retain his starting role at left guard heading into 2025.