Number 89 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 89 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore 89 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
E Frank LoVuolo (1949), DE/LB Bob Hudson (1951-52), DE/LB Cliff Livingston (1954-61), SE/TE Bobby Crespino (1964-68), DE Fred Dryer (1969-71), TE Jim Obradovich (1975), WR Ed Marshall (1976-77), WR James Thompson (1978), WR/TE Loaird McCreary (1979), RB/TE Dennis Johnson (1980), TE Dave Young, (1981), WR Mike Miller (1983), TE Mark Bavaro (1985-90), WR Mark Jackson (1993-94), WR Gary Harrell (1995), WR Amani Toomer (1996-97), TE Andy Haase (1998), TE Mark Thomas (1999), TE Dan Campbell (2000-02), TE Darnell Dinkins (2003), WR Mark Jones (2004), TE Kevin Boss (2007-10), TE Jerell Adams (2016-17), TE Garrett Dickerson (2018-19), WR Kadarius Toney (2021-22), TE Nick Vannett (2022), FB Jakob Johnson (2024), TE Greg Dulcich (2024)
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Mark Bavaro is one of the best all-around tight ends in Giants’ history because of his blocking and receiving ability. He was part of the Giants' first two Super Bowl championships, and is our pick for the best player to don the No. 89 jersey in franchise history.
The Giants selected Bavaro in the fourth round (No. 100 overall) of the 1985 NFL Draft. He would spend six seasons in New York before being cut in July 1991, mainly due to a degenerative knee condition.
In 1986, Bavaro led the team with 66 catches, which was twice as many as any teammate. He also added 1,001 yards to become the only tight end in Giants history to record 1,000 receiving yards in a season.
He was a crucial component in the postseason as well, recording eight receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns. One of those touchdowns came in the Super Bowl XXI victory over the Denver Broncos.
Bavaro was also a member of the 1990 Super Bowl-winning team. He recorded 33 receptions for 393 yards and five touchdowns but also made his presence known as a blocker. He was also one of the team's foremost locker room leaders.
Bavaro currently ranks 15th in receptions (266), 20th in receiving yards (3,722), and 11th in touchdowns (28). Bavaro was voted the No. 18 all-time Giant on last year’s “Top 100” list and was inducted into the Giants' "Ring of Honor" in 2011.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Greg Dulcich currently wears the No. 89 jersey for the Giants. The Giants claimed the former third-round pick by the Denver Broncos off waivers in early December last year. He appeared in five games last season but failed to record a reception. He was used mainly as a blocker.
The Giants re-signed Chris Manhertz and drafted Thomas Fidone II in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They join Dulcich, Theo Johnson, and Daniel Bellinger in a crowded tight-end room. Johnson is the starter, and Bellinger is TE2.
Fidone, Manhertz, and Dulcich are all set to fight for the final tight end spot.
