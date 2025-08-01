NY Giants Best-Case Scenario Revealed in New Analysis
Will the New York Giants be better in 2025 than they were in 2024? Certainly, there is nowhere to go but up after a franchise's worst 3-14 season, but how much further can they improve their record?
Pro Football Sports Network, in its breakdown of the best-case scenarios for all 32 NFL teams, believes the Giants will finish with a 7-10 mark, but as far as a postseason berth is concerned, that’s not quite in the cards just yet.
“On paper, the New York Giants should be better than they were in 2024. They didn’t lose any major free agents and added players like Jevon Holland, Paulson Adebo, Abdul Carter, and Russell Wilson this offseason,” the analysis said.
“Getting better on paper doesn’t always translate to a better record, though. The Giants have offensive line concerns, they lack a top weapon opposite Malik Nabers, and Wilson isn’t the quarterback he used to be.
“Their defense should be solid in 2025, and the team should ultimately be better as a result. However, their lack of offensive firepower could keep them from competing in the NFC East.”
The Giants, for those who might have missed it, didn’t shake up their offense in the offseason, save for the quarterback position, where they brought in Wilson, Jameis Winston, and rookie Jaxson Dart, which was quite telling considering the offense last year only crossed the 20-plus-point threshold five times.
But general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, perhaps leaning on the example set in the team’s huge Week 17 45-33 win against the Indianapolis Colts in which they got near-perfect quarterback play, believe that revamping the most important position on the offense is just what the doctor ordered.
Quarterback aside, the problematic offensive line could also be looking at changes. The worst-case scenario is they run it back with the same starting five that began last season, but there is hope that Evan Neal, who is working to convert to guard, can prove himself as one of the top five linemen worthy of a starting role on the line.
Then, of course, there is the question of whether star left tackle Andrew Thomas will be ready to go in Week 1. Thomas, who began training camp on PUP, is thought to be trending in the right direction, but until he’s out there, he can’t be counted on.
While it’s true that the offense still poses the most questions, the defense has been vastly upgraded, and it should now be able to help keep the team in games, particularly against division opponents.
At the end of the day, though, most Giants fans would undoubtedly be happy with a seven-win season, which would be more than double their winning output from a year ago, and should be good enough to save any jobs that are on the line.
