NY Giants Biggest Positives from Preseason 34-25 Win vs. Buffalo
The New York Giants treated the fans to a 34-25 win over the Buffalo Bills in their first preseason game this year, and there were a lot of positives to emerge from the game.
There were individual performances that were of note, like the backup receivers producing well with three of the projected top four receivers not playing.
The starting secondary held up well, including cornerback Deonte Banks having a quality first outing. Even a couple of backup defensive tackles getting to the quarterback.
However, some positives warrant more thorough discussion.
QB Jaxson Dart Looks Legit
When the Giants moved back into the first round to draft Dart, it was done with the understanding that 2025 would be a redshirt season for him.
There was so much about the offense that he ran in college that was nothing like he would be asked to do in New York, and with the presence of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, there was no reason to rush him to play.
Many believe he would probably struggle in the preseason, but that was ok because he had time to learn. During training camp practices, he displayed inexperience that could lead to struggles and require more time to develop into the position as a pro.
Well, Dart must have heard the discussion and decided that he wanted no part of that plan, or at least he did not want it to unfold as planned.
During the first preseason game against Buffalo, Dart showed the things we all knew he had: the arm talent, the athleticism, and the toughness. He also demonstrated aspects we haven't seen as much of, including pocket manipulation, decisiveness, and the ability to quickly get rid of the ball.
He also continued to radiate the confidence of a guy who believes he can be the starter sooner rather than later.
OLB Abdul Carter is a Terror
Carter played six plays, made one tackle, and had the entire internet buzzing about his performance against the Bills in his first preseason action.
It’s one thing to believe a player is going to be a big problem for opposing offensive linemen, but it is another to see it materialize in front of your eyes.
We had to be cautious when we saw him dining on the Giants' offensive linemen in practices during training camp. After all, we did not know how good they were.
After the team’s performance in Buffalo, it makes the fact that Carter has been playing with them throughout the summer even more impressive.
On his first snap, he lined up inside of Brian Burns on the left side, against the right guard. Carter beat him with his fast hands and a simple swim move, and gets in the face of the quarterback.
His next snap was on the right side, lined up against Dion Dawkins, the eighth-ranked offensive tackle in the NFL, according to an ESPN poll of coaches, scouts, and GMs. That play ended with Carter flushing the quarterback into a hit while he was releasing the football.
His next two snaps were run plays where he held his position, and then he had another pass rushing pressure against Dawkins on the right side with a speed rush.
For those keeping score at home, Carter had three pass-rushing opportunities and came away with three pressures. That is impressive, even if he did not record a sack.
When he has a chance to work against tired tackles who are not one of the best in the game, look out.
Offensive Line Surrenders Zero Sacks
The Giants threw the ball 51 times in their first preseason game against the Bills, and yet none of the offensive line combinations fielded allowed a single sack.
That’s a rare feat and one not many organizations pull off regularly. Many might say, “It's only a preseason game,” but how many times has this team posted a clean sheet in any preseason game? The preseason is even more challenging due to the changes on the line, defense, and at quarterback. And the guys on the other side of the ball are also looking to make an impression.
Giants general manager Joe Schoen has been working to revamp this offensive line since he arrived in New York.
He has drafted players in the first two rounds, as well as on Day 3, and has also signed several free agents. He might very well have found the magical combination for the offensive line gumbo.
The first and second team offensive lines are strong and can hold up. Are they perfect? No. Are they helped by having a quarterback room full of guys who can escape pressure? Yes. Are they even at full strength yet? No.
The future looks bright for this team if the offensive line becomes a strength.
RB Dante “Turbo” Miller is a Weapon
The running back depth looked pretty set before the preseason game. Tyrone Tracy, Jr. is the RB1, and when he returns from injury, Cam Skattabo will likely be RB2 while veteran Devin Singletary projects as RB3.
The problem the Giants now have is a second straight preseason of watching Dante “Turbo" Miller put his fingerprints all over the game. Not only was he carrying the ball in the preseason opener, he was catching it, making kickoff returns, and covering on special teams.
Why is that important? Because his versatility dwarfs Singletary's, who has never been a special teamer in his career.
Miller is explosive–so explosive that one could argue that in a straight line, he is more explosive than any player on this Giants team. That says a lot when you consider the presence of receiver Malik Nabers, outside linebacker Abdul Carter, receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, and a few others on this team.
Miller is also fearless. He runs so recklessly as if his life is on the line, because he knows it is. The difference that a roster spot would make in his life is incalculable for anyone but him to understand.
His performance in this first preseason game has now ignored competition again in that backfield. Those other guys' antennas will be up.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.