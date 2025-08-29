NY Giants Boast Strong Quarterback Depth Behind Starter Russell Wilson
Last season, the New York Giants learned the hard way that their obvious issues under center extended far beyond the failure of the starting quarterback spot, and instead, flowed all the way down to the last player on the position’s depth chart.
Even with Daniel Jones out of the picture 10 weeks into the 2024 campaign, the grass was certainly not greener on the other side for the Giants and their other three rostered gunslingers, the sum of whom didn’t even surpass Jones’ efforts down the stretch of a miserable 3-14 record.
The Giants knew they had to completely gut the quarterback room and reshape it to be more competitive in a do-or-die year for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll’s tenures.
Ownership was expecting multiple answers for the short- and long-term futures of the organization, and the duo would leave no stone unturned in their quest to pass on talent.
As the start of the 2025 season nears, the order of their plan features the Super Bowl MVP Russell Wilson as their starter until proven otherwise by his performance on the gridiron this fall, with fellow veteran Jameis Winston and Ole Miss-based rookie Jaxson Dart lining up behind him as the backups and the latter making a ton of early noise while flashing his potential in the preseason.
The Giants are excited for what the new group can potentially bring to the offensive huddle in 2025 after a summer of solid competition, and CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin appears to agree that New York has built itself a good core with more than one capable insurance policy for Wilson.
In his latest ranking of the top 10 backup quarterbacks in the league following the preseason, Benjamin included the Giants’ two reserve options in the exclusive party of confidence, handing Winston an honorable mention and Dart the No. 8 spot on the list.
When it came to Winston, Benjamin was full of praise for the positive charisma and energy that the 11th-year signal caller brings to the Giants’ locker room and the position unit more closely.
It’s partly why they brought him into the mix, to use his experience as a former No. 1 overall pick to level the pressure on the team’s arms and raise the confidence of Dart while he starts his development under Daboll.
It’s clearly worked out in the latter element for the Giants' newest first-round pick, who arguably gave them one of the most impressive preseason performances across the NFL and helped lead the team to a perfect 3-0 mark at the end of their exhibition matches.
Of course, one must keep Dart’s first three outings in the frame of the preseason, where young quarterbacks don’t see a ton of reps against first-team or even second-team defenders, nor really complex defensive schemes with exotic blitzes meant to confuse them.
Even though things were vanilla, Dart showed some of the important qualities of a potential franchise gunslinger, notably composure in the pocket and protecting the football while airing it out downfield.
He averaged nearly eight yards per pass attempt in that span, tallied 372 yards and four combined touchdowns, and authored several long-distance drives from the moment he stepped on the field.
With each strong performance, the rookie has not only proven he can hang with the big boys and do something special for the Giants down the road. He has also further secured their backup options while putting some undecided competition on Winston for the QB2 job heading into the season.
Daboll hasn’t committed to either player as the next in line behind Wilson. Still, he has given indications that Dart can leapfrog his veteran teammate if he continues to show the coaching staff positive signs of progression and the Giants encounter select situations in games where it might make sense for Dart to see action.
The most important factor in how early we see either name will remain the leadership of Wilson and how competent and explosive he can be in keeping the Giants' offense in close games, especially through the gauntlet of a schedule that has its hardest stretch in the first seven games of the calendar.
Should the Giants give their opponents some trouble with Wilson under center, they can hold off on exposing the young quarterback too early and soiling his budding confidence.
If Wilson struggles but the games are still within reach, they could turn to Winston to try to steady the ship and avoid a second-half collapse, like the one we saw offensively in 2024.
It would take absolutely embarrassing displays from both veterans for the Giants to call Dart's number and test his growth at such an early stage. That would mean that things have reached the last-ditch effort by the Giants' current regime to entice ownership to stay the course in the event the season takes a sour turn.
However, as Week 1 approaches, things are feeling very positive at 1925 Giants Drive and within the fan base for the potential of an improved year behind their revived arsenal of quarterbacks.
The offense has looked more explosive and productive with all three guiding them, and it's paired with a fearsome defensive pass rush that is just waiting to fully attack the opposing quarterback on every play.
What could be the most important sign through it all is that, compared to last season, should the starting passer go down to injury or a change of voice in the huddle, the Giants seem to have a fully loaded barrel of arms who can come into Wilson's place and keep the offense churning where they left off.
Depth is no longer the Giants' weakness at the helm, but the main question carrying all the options forward is whether enough wins get stacked in the left column.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.