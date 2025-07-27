NY Giants Brian Burns, Wan’Dale Robinson Okay After Scary Collision
When it comes to injury-related news, the New York Giants can use all the good karma they can get.
Such was the case on Sunday morning, as head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that neither outside linebacker Brian Burns nor receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who had a scary-looking collision during Friday’s practice, suffered a concussion and were cleared to practice.
Following the collision, both Burns and Robinson walked off the field, accompanied by a member of the team's medical staff.
Daboll hinted that both players might see their snaps cut back, but the important thing is that the two key starters on each side of the ball did not suffer anything worse beyond some soreness that would otherwise cause them to miss valuable practice time.
In other injury news, receiver Jalin Hyatt, who was seen having his left leg stretched out after experiencing some tightness in the leg, was projected to be limited by Daboll.
The Giants returned to the practice field Sunday and will be in pads starting Monday.
UPDATE: During the early part of Sunday's practice, Robinson collided with safety Dane Belton, the two men's knees making contact. Robinson was down on the ground for a bit before getting up and being helped off the field. He tried walking it off on the sideline, but appeared to be done for the day.
