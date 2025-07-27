NY Giants Camp Recap: Jaxson Dart Has a Day!
The New York Giants returned to the practice field Sunday under overcast skies, and for those who showed up to teach despite the threat of rain, they were treated to a fun practice that at times put the moonball on display.
All of the Giants' quarterbacks took their turn trying to throw the ball deeper down the field, which had to be a relief after starting camp with shorter passes, given the red zone work. Moreover, it was a good opportunity to see if Russell Wilson, known as a moonball specialist, still has it.
And he does. Wilson, who for his career has completed 39.8% of his deep passes of 20+ air yards, per TruMedia (via Locked On Giants), was even better last year with the Steelers, when he completed 46.7% of those deep pass attempts of 20+ air yards.
Wilson racked up 681 yards, four touchdowns, and only one interception for a 113.4 passer rating on deep pass attempts.
That all said, with the pads set to go on starting tomorrow, it will be fun to see if the offense can continue to air it out down the field.
Injury Update
We’ve made it to the point where it’s time to report on injuries that happen during the camp.
First, some good news. Both outside linebacker Brian Burns and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who had a scary-looking collision on Friday, were able to practice, albeit limited for Burns, who was held out of team drills.
Neither player was in a red jersey, for what it’s worth.
Robinson, meanwhile, appeared to injure his knee on a play. He stayed down for a bit before getting up and walking off the field with a trainer.
Rather than be carted back to the locker room, he was able to remain on the sideline as a spectator, also attempting to loosen the knee by riding the stationary bike.
Receiver Jalin Hyatt (cramps/tightness) did some limited work as well, head coach Bria Daboll saying that the plan was to ease him back into things after the third-year receiver experienced tightness on Friday.
Now for the bad news. Receiver/special teamer Bryce Ford-Wheaton went down with what appeared to be a non-contact injury. Ford-Wheaton, who grabbed the back part of his leg as he went down to the ground, tried to get up and walk off on his own, but couldn’t, slamming his helmet on the ground in frustration.
Before being carted off the field, his teammates gathered around him to offer words of encouragement. If the injury is as bad as it appears to have looked, it would be another tough break for Ford-Wheaton, who missed his rookie campaign with an Achilles injury.
There was no update from the Giants after practice, as Ford-Wheaton is presumably undergoing further tests to determine the severity of his injury.
Play of the Day
Receiver Darius Slayton, channeling a little Odell Beckham Jr, made a one-handed outstretched reception of a deep ball thrown by Russell Wilson.
Tyler Nubin (who appeared a smidge late in getting over with the help and Cor’Dale Flott were in coverage.
Throwing Darts
Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart had his best showing of camp. The rookie, whom Daboll has, in some cases, inserted to finish drives that Jameis Winston began, was able to get the ball to the second and third level with more decisiveness and accuracy.
Before the practice, Daboll, as usual, tempered any enthusiasm about Dart’s progress.
“Much like all the rookies, first training camp, some good, some things to improve on, but he's got the right mindset,” he said when asked how he thought Dart has looked so far.
“He's here really late. He works. It's good to see him kind of finish a drive two days ago, throwing it where he needs to throw it, keep working with him.”
Winston, by the way, was asked about being pulled out of a drive that was on the verge of hitting paydirt.
“Man, you know I’m used to it,” he said. “If you remember in New Orleans, (Saints tight end) Taysom Hill – I used to drive the team all the way the field and then Taysom Hill used to come in and run quarterback power and score a touchdown, so I was like, ‘Hey, Jaxson is Tayson Hill.’
“No, but he needs those reps. He needs those red zone reps. I’ve been in the red zone a lot and that was a good drive. I knew I was going to end up in the end zone, so it allowed me to visualize myself being in the end zone again.”
“Can’t Have That”
Daboll wasn’t too happy with the rocky start to camp by center John Michael Schmitz. Schmitz, who, within the first three days of camp, had four errant snaps, including three high snaps on Friday.
“Yeah, we don't want to have those high snaps, no question,” Daboll said. “I think the linemen, we will get into the lineman here in the next couple of days when we get power rushes and games and there's a variety of things, but the line has been working well together.
“John Michael has been a good leader for us.”
With the pads going on starting on Monday, it will be an opportunity for Schmitz and the rest of the offensive line to show if they’re up to matching the intensity and quickness shown thus far by the defense.
Quick Hits
Rookie running back Cam Skattebo very nearly challenged Darius Slayton for the play of the day when, at the end of practice, Skattebo just so happened to be in the right place at the right time to catch a ball that had deflected off a teammate’s helmet. Skattebo didn’t come down with the play in bounds, but it was a pretty-looking play.
Cornerback Dru Phillips had a pass breakup and a tip that led to an interception by safety Jevon Holland.
Abdul Carter had little trouble scooting past right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor to record a “sack” against Russell Wilson.
