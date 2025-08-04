NY Giants Day 10 Camp Takeaways
Has New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll finally seen the light when it comes to preseason snaps for his starters and key reserves?
Daboll has been very reluctant to play his starters and key reserves in the preseason, perhaps out of concern for keeping them healthy for the start of the regular season.
Instead, his practice over the last two years has been that joint practice snaps are more than sufficient in terms of getting players ready, despite the controlled environment these snaps afford the players.
Such was the case last year. The Giants held joint practices with the Lions in Week 1 and the Jets in Week 3 of the preseason, and the starters and key reserves nary saw a snap.
That could still be the plan for the fourth-year head coach: to hold guys out if there is a joint practice — and there is only one such joint practice planned, that for next week against the Jets.
Regardless of the thinking, it sounds as though Daboll is planning on getting most of his starters and reserves snaps when the team opens its three-game preseason slate on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.
“That's something in the next few days we'll talk about as coaching staff, and we'll do whatever we think is best for the team,” he said Monday before the team took the field for another training camp practice in shorts and shells..
“Right now, these first few days are gonna be about the Giants and we'll have a plan here–I wouldn't say necessarily tonight or, or tomorrow. We'll end up letting these guys go and do what we think is best for the team.
“Could they play? Yeah, they sure could play,” he added.
The Giants have, over the last two seasons, come out of the gate slow and looking ill-prepared. While there isn’t one specific reason for that, it hasn’t helped that the main players have often gone longer than two weeks without live reps between the second preseason game and the start of the season.
As a result, the Giants have been outscored 68-6 in regular season openers, with the Giants scoring just three points in the first half of those last two season openers.
With two games on the road against division opponents (Washington and Dallas), the Giants, who are in a make-or-break season for both Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, can ill afford another sluggish start to a season.
The preseason snaps, even though there is no game planning, should go a long way toward helping the Giants inch a lot closer to being ready for a very challenging schedule of opponents.
Injury Updates
Daboll indicated that running back Cam Skattebo, who suffered a setback on Friday, is getting better (as are all the injured guys). The rookie running back, who is believed to have suffered a hamstring strain, underwent an MRI, which Daboll said left them feeling optimistic.
Receiver Darius Slayon is also apparently nursing something. Slayton began practice on the side with a trainer and will likely miss the preseason opener against the Bills.
Receiver Beaux Collins, who had started to make a splash at camp, was also sidelined.
“Yeah, anytime you can't be out there, it doesn't help you,” Daboll said in response to a question about a rookie trying to make his mark but being unable to practice.
“If they can't be out there, then they'll do everything they can to get out there. Take advantage of the meeting time, but there's no substitute for being out on the field playing, particularly young players that are trying to earn a spot.”
Rookie tight end Thomas Fidone II (concussion) remains in the protocol. Cornerbacks Cor’Dale Flott (unknown) and rookie draft pick Korie Black (groin) have also been unable to practice.
Offensive lineman Greg Van Roten was back at practice following the birth of his second child, a girl, over the weekend.
Giants Add a Running Back
With Skattebo ailing and unlikely to play Saturday against the Bills, plus with Eric Gray on the PUP list and undrafted free-agent hopeful Rushawn Baker (knee) being sidelined, the Giants signed running back Jonathan Ward.
Open Camp Practices Coming to a Close
Monday was the second-to-last Giants training camp practice open to the public. The Giants will hold one more practice open to the general public, that being the joint practice session in East Rutherford next week.
The Jets, who will also host the Giants for an open practice on August 12 at their Florham Park headquarters, will open that session to the public who holds a ticket.
Speaking of practices, it looks like Daboll is trying to transition the players to a more regular-season schedule. The team, which had Sunday off, will not practice on Tuesday; rather, they will have meetings.
They will be back on the field Wednesday in full pads. They will also hold a “cards practice” on Thursday before making the trip to Buffalo on Friday for their preseason opener on Saturday.
