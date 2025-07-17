NY Giants Encouraged to Make This Trade Before 2025 Season
The New York Giants finally have themselves a deep and talented pass rushing group, of which all three of their primary outside linebackers–Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter–are all capable of inflicting some sheer pain on opposing quarterbacks.
And yet, despite finally being deep enough to withstand any injuries, let alone to get into the top-10 league wide, there are still those who are calling for the Giants to flip Thibodeaux in a trade for draft picks before the start of the 2025 season, the latest of which is Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder.
Holder argues that with the Giants having gotten Carter in the draft–he’ll be on a rookie contract for the next three to four years–the time could be right to move Thibodeaux, who is finishing up his last year on his rookie deal but whose fifth-year option was exercised.
“It makes sense, seeing as the organization will likely commit to Carter and Brian Burns on the edge for the long haul, and the front office signed Chauncey Golston in free agency to further supplement the position,” Holder wrote.
“Meanwhile, Thibodeaux has two years left on his contract and has been productive throughout his career, meaning New York could get a good haul for the 2022 first-round pick. That should be enticing for a team that enters the season with questions at quarterback.”
We understand the logic of adding more draft picks to the Giants' bin, especially since they’re unlikely to get comp picks for next year. Still, the Giants are not going to move Thibodeaux before the season, and any suggestion that they do so at this juncture makes no sense.
First, there is no reason to move Thibodeaux right now without seeing what defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has in store as far as packages in which Thibodeaux, Carter, and Burns all get on the field.
To give up on a player now, especially one who has shown flashes, just doesn’t make sense from a roster perspective, especially since any draft picks that might be acquired won’t help the Giants for the coming season, yet to be played.
Regarding another argument some have made regarding the finances, Thibodeaux, as already noted, is in the fourth year of his rookie deal and has a reasonable cap hit of $9.971 million for this year.
In 2026, as part of having his option year picked up, he’s scheduled to count for $14.751 million, the 25th highest cap hit among the league’s pass rushers in 2026.
For Schoen to make a trade now without seeing what might unfold would be a gross mismanagement of the roster assets.
And while Schoen has made his fair share of mistakes since being hired for the team’s general manager spot, one thing no one can accuse him of is giving up on talent before all avenues have been exhausted.
