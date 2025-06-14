OT James Hudson III Will Give NY Giants a Key Depth Piece on the O-line
In 2024, the New York Giants had four players take more than 50 snaps at left tackle, and three players take more than 50 snaps at right tackle.
Jermaine Eluemunor was the lone player to take significant snaps at both spots on the line, but now, with James Hudson III on the roster, someone else can take that mantle.
Hudson, a fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati by the Cleveland Browns in 2021, provides the versatility that the Giants front office has prioritized with their offensive line depth over the past two years.
Moreover, he provides insurance should left tackle Andrew Thomas, who over the last two seasons has appeared in just 16 games, have to miss any time.
James Hudson III, OT
Height: 6-5
Weight: 313
EXP: 5 Years
School: Cincinnati
How Acquired: FA-’25
2024 in Review
Hudson started three of the first four games of the 2024 season for the Cleveland Browns (three at left tackle and one at right tackle) until a shoulder injury ended his season.
Before the injury, Hudson was struggling on the left side of the offensive line, where he gave up 14 of his 15 quarterback pressures for the season.
His one start at right tackle came against the Giants, where he played well, allowing just one pressure all game.
Contract/Cap Info
The Giants signed Hudson to a two-year contract worth $12 million, which includes $ 6.01 million guaranteed, of which $ 4.61 million is his signing bonus. He also has a $150,000 workout bonus in each year of his deal, plus up to $340,000 per year in per-game roster bonuses.
Hudson’s 2025 base salary ($1.4 million) is fully guaranteed, and he’ll count for $3.935 million against this year’s cap. If the Giants decide to move on from him after this season, they’ll save $5.5 million and be hit with $2.3 million in dead money.
2025 Preview
Hudson is a virtual lock to make the roster in 2025 due to the clear need for a backup tackle who can play both positions, as well as the financial implications.
Hudson’s strengths include run-blocking, which the Giants are, of course, looking to do a better job with this year. But an even more significant strength of Hudson’s is an ability to recognize and handle line stunts, which has been an issue with the Giants offensive line.
Hudson has been able to find success in this regard thanks to quick feet and patience. He is as smooth as they come when it comes to changing direction, and his patience in not chasing a defender has also served him well.
In an ideal world, Hudson plays very little in 2025 because it means that Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor are healthy. Given how things have gone, though, the Giants needed to protect themselves with backup depth who can handle either tackle spot at a high enough level, and in Hudson, they should finally have that.
Hudson’s versatility in being able to play on either side automatically gives him a higher floor and an advantage over any other potential swing tackle on the roster.
What do you think? Does James Hudson III make the Giants’ roster? Talk to us on Facebook.