What Does New York Giants 2025 Schedule Look Like?
The New York Giants' schedule has leaked out ahead of Wednesday evening’s drop, and it appears that the start of the season will be one of the toughest stretches any team will have to endure.
We’ll have more on the schedule breakdown later tonight, but here is a quick look at what is reportedly on tap for the coming year.
Week 1: @ Washington Commanders
The Giants will open their season on the road, taking on the Washington Commanders and 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels.
In 2024, the Commanders exceeded expectations in Dan Quinn’s first year as the head coach and are looking to make it back to the playoffs with big veteran moves like trading for Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil.
Week 2: @ Dallas Cowboys
The Giants haven’t beaten the Dallas Cowboys since the 2020 season and have had multiple embarrassing losses in the Brian Daboll era.
The 2025 season might be the best chance for the Giants to turn their losing ways around. The Giants have taken steps toward doing so, while the Cowboys haven’t.
Week 3: Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday Night Football)
The Giants' home opener will be against the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, a team looking to return to the Super Bowl.
This is the Giants' best chance to prove they can hang with the top of the league talent-wise. The team will have settled in together and should make their home debut in front of a full stadium.
Week 4: Los Angeles Chargers
One week after playing the Chiefs, the Giants stay home to face another AFC West team with a different identity.
The Chargers are going to be a physical team that’s looking to run the ball consistently. While they might not be an elite team in 2025, they will make teams show they can handle those gritty games.
Week 5: @ New Orleans Saints
Both teams in this game will have a new starting quarterback in 2025 after the New Orleans Saints lost Derek Carr to retirement last week.
This is one of the games in which the Giants should be considered preseason favorites, considering the roller coaster offseason the Saints have had.
Week 6: Philadelphia Eagles (Thursday Night Football)
The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are already favorites to repeat and should be favored in every game they play.
Coming off a short week to face the defending Super Bowl champions could play in the Giants' favor if the Eagles are also on a short week.
Week 7: @ Denver Broncos
Being in the AFC West with the Chiefs, the Denver Broncos have made people overlook them, but the Broncos are still a likely playoff team in 2025.
With Sean Payton and Bo Nix in year two, they could take a big leap this season, but it will be interesting to see how far they go from what we saw in the back half of last year.
Week 8: @ Philadelphia Eagles
Playing the Eagles two times in three weeks is automatically one of the toughest three-game stretches any team will play this season.
On the bright side, the Giants will be done with the Eagles at the halfway point. They’ve been a team that gets hot toward the end of the year, so there’s a chance that both of these games happen before they put it together.
Week 9: vs San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers were a disappointment during the 2024 season and have had the Giants’ number over the past couple of matchups.
As the 49ers are a team with a closing window, it will be interesting to see how they handle this transitional period.
Week 10: @ Chicago Bears
The Giants will travel to face first-year Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson and sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams.
This is just another matchup this year that will feature either/a quarterback with less than two years of starting experience or a head coach with less than two years of head coaching experience.
Week 11: vs Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers have been near the top of the NFC for the past few years, but they seem to be in a weird spot where they will either leap forward to be at the top of the conference or fall off.
By this point in the season, we should know what the Giants have and which direction the Packers are trending.
Week 12: @ Detroit Lions
The Giants will travel to face one of the top contenders in the NFC, the Detroit Lions. The Lions might also be tough to gauge because they lost both coordinators this past offseason.
Week 13: @ New England Patriots
What was a Super Bowl matchup has become a battle of below-average teams.
Giants fans will see a quarterback that many of them clamored for in the New England Patriots' sophomore, Drake Maye, in his first full year as the unquestioned starter.
Week 14: BYE
A bye week this late is borderline comical. The only upside is that the team will be well-rested if they’re in position for a playoff push, but having to play 13 straight games to start the season is outrageous.
Week 15: Washington Commanders
The second matchup against the Commanders comes in Week 15, and by this point, fans will know if the Giants are legit, but will also find out by now if the Commanders are repeating their success from 2024.
Week 16: Minnesota Vikings
For the fourth time in four years, the Giants will face the Minnesota Vikings, and for the second year in a row, that game will take place at MetLife Stadium.
The Vikings could be pushing for a playoff spot again this year, but it will also be the first year with JJ McCarthy as their starting quarterback.
Week 17: @ Las Vegas Raiders
Former Giants quarterback Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, and they hired Pete Carroll, so the Giants will face a very new Raiders team.
Week 18: Dallas Cowboys
The Giants will wrap up the year hosting the Cowboys in what might be the battle for third place in the NFC East after the most difficult schedule in the NFL.
