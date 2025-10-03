NY Giants Have Interesting Roster Decisions to Make Ahead of Week 5 Big Easy Clash
The New York Giants have wrapped up their prep week ahead of their Week 5 road game to New Orleans, and they appear to be in decent enough shape, injury-wise.
Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, who has not practiced all week due to illness, should be good to go for Sunday, according to head coach Brian Daboll.
Running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr., also was able to practice on a limited basis to test out his injured shoulder.
While it’s unlikely that Tracy will play this weekend, given the quick turnaround between this game and the game against the Eagles on Thursday Night Football, his being cleared to practice on at least a limited basis is a positive sign for the second-year running back.
A Look at the Upcoming Roster Gymnastics
The Giants, who have 51 players on their roster, will make some moves by 4 p.m. on Saturday to fill some of the holes, as well as add players from the practice squad.
Here’s a guess at the moves they’ll make.
• Kicker: One of Jude McAtamney or Younghoe Koo will be a standard practice squad elevation for the game.
The Giants, remember, will be playing inside the pristine conditions of a domed stadium.
Since 2021, Koo is 74 of 90 (82.2%) overall on field goal attempts in domed stadiums. He is also 77.8% on attempts of 40-49 yards and 66.7% on attempts of 50-59 yards, and 0-for-1 on his lone attempt of 60+ yards.
McAtamney has never kicked in an indoor NFL stadium. In his second NFL season, McAtamney is 3-for-3 on his career field goal attempts, all of his conversions falling between 20 and 39 yards.
• Safety: With Tyler Nubin (groin) receiving a questionable injury designation and Jevon Holland having a calf injury added to his listing (in addition to a neck issue), the Giants might be planning to elevate Raheem Layne for insurance just in case Nubin’s groin or Holland’s ailments become an issue.
• Linebacker: Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) is back on the injury report, so look for the Giants to sign linebacker Nevill Hewitt to the 53-man roster as one of their two likely practice squad promotions this week.
• Receiver: The Giants thus far haven’t signed any outside help at receiver after losing Malik Nabers for the season, but they’re likely to sign veteran Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad to fill the other roster vacancy.
Game Statuses
- Doubtful: RB Tyrone Tracy, Jr (Shoulder)
- Questionable: DL Dexter Lawrence (illness), S Tyler Nubin (groin), LB Demetrius Flannigan Fowles (hamstring)
Did Not Practice: DL Dexter Lawrence II (illness)
Limited: RB Tyrone Tracy (shoulder), DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot), DL Chauncey Golston (ankle), S Dane Belton (shoulder), S Jevon Holland (neck/calf), S Tyler Nubin (groin), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring).
Full: QB Jaxson Dart (hamstring), QB Russell Wilson (ankle), RB Cam Skattebo (hamstring), Greg Van Roten (NIR-Veteran’s Rest Day), DL D.J. Davidson (foot), LT Andrew Thomas (foot/rest), C John Michael Schmitz, Jr. (ankle).
*Bold denotes change from Thursday’s status. Italics denote a new addition to the report.
Saints Injury Report
The Saints list four players as out for Sunday's game: C/G Cesar Ruiz (ankle), DE Chase Young (calf), WR Trey Palmer (ankle), and CB Isaac Yiadom (hamstring).
New Orleans also has six players listed as questionable: TE Jusan Johnson (ankle). G/T Trevor Penning (ankle), OL Dillon Radunz (toe), QB Taysom Hill (knee), TE Foster Moreau (knee), and DT John Ridgeway III (shoulder).
Hill, Moreau, and Ridgeway are all in the midst of their respective 21-day windows after having been designated to return from IR.
The only two Saints players to receive an injury designation for Sunday's game are safety Justin Reed (knee) and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (NIR-Rest), both of whom were full practice participants.
