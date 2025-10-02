NY Giants Injury Concern as Two Safeties Are Ailing
The Giants' defense now has another worry on its plate: the availability of two of its safeties.
Dane Belton (shoulder) and Tyler Nubin (groin) are both nursing injuries, and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen described the situation at that position as being “fluid” with both players “day to day.”
Head coach Brian Daboll, in brief comments made to the media on his way to the practice field, said he was “hopeful” regarding Nubin’s availability for Sunday.
The team will probably make a decision on who does what just before the game, but suffice it to say, this is a concerning development, especially given how thin the Giants have been left in the middle of their defense at linebacker.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart (hamstring), who has been a full participant in practice, worked with compression sleeves on both legs.
During Wednesday's session, he was spotted with kinesiology tape on the back of his left thigh to help with his hamstring.
Dart took his full practice load for the second straight day on Thursday and will be good to go for Sunday, barring anything unexpected happening.
Defensive lineman Dexter Lawerence II (illness) remained out of practice as he’s still under the weather.
Did Not Practice
- RB Tyrone Tracy (shoulder)
- DL Dexter Lawrence II (illness)
Limited
- DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot)
- DL Chauncey Golston (ankle)
- S Dane Belton (shoulder)
- DL D.J. Davidson (foot)
- S Jevon Holland (neck)
- C John Michael Schmitz, Jr. (ankle)
- S Tyler Nubin (groin)*
- LT Andrew Thomas (foot/rest)#
Full
- QB Jaxson Dart (hamstring)
- QB Russell Wilson (ankle)
- RB Cam Skattebo (hamstring)
- Greg Van Roten (NIR-Veteran’s Rest Day)*
*Change from Wednesday’s status.
#New addition to report
Saints Injury Update: Two Starters Declared Out of Sunday’s Game
The New Orleans Saints will be without right guard Cesar Ruiz (ankle) and defensive end Chase Young (calf), according to Saints beat reporter Kat Terrell.
Torricelli Simpkins will get the call at center. Per The 33rd Team, Simpkins gave up the second-lowest pressure rate (4.2%) among rookie offensive linemen last week.
Young has yet to make his debut for the Saints, who signed him to a three-year, $51 million contract in the offseason.
Did Not Practice
- OL Dillon Radunz (toe)
- G/C Cesar Ruiz (ankle) - OUT*
- DE Chase Young (calf) - OUT*
- WR Trey Palmer (ankle)*
- CB Isaac Yiadom (hamstring)*
- DT Davon Godchaux ((NIR-Rest)*
Limited
- QB Taysom Hill (knee) - Returned to Practice
- TE Foster Moreau (knee) - Returned to Practice
- DT John Ridgeway III (shoulder) - Returned to Practice
- TE Juwan Johnson (ankle)*
- G/T Trevor Penning (ankle)*
Full
- S Justin Reid (knee)*
- DT John Ridgeway III (shoulder) - Returned to Practice#
*Change from Wednesday’s status.
#New addition to report
Burns on a Historic Pace
Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns is off and running toward reaching a special career milestone.
Burns, who shared the NFL league in sacks with Byron Young of the Rams with 5.0 (Burns’s sacks have resulted in 42 yards lost, which leads the league, while Young’s have resulted in 35 yards lost, which is third in the league) can become the sixth player since 2000 to post at least 7.5 sacks in each of his first seven NFL seasons.
If Burns can achieve that–and again he’s well on his way–he would join Hall of Famers Jared Allen and DeMarcus Ware, as well as Aaron Donald, Ryan Kerrigan, and Yannick Ngakoue as the others who have accomplished that feat. (For more on Burns and how he’s paid off big-time dividends for the Giants, check out this article.)
Burns is aiming for his third game in a row this season in which he’s posted at least a sack and two tackles for loss.
Something to Aim For
Besides becoming the first Giants quarterback since Tommy DeVito (2023) to log consecutive wins in his rookie season, Giants starting quarterback Jaxson Dart can also accomplish something else this weekend against the Saints.
Dart can become the sixth quarterback since 1950 to record both a touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown in each of his first two career starts. He would join Jake Delhomme (1999), Eric Hipple (1981), Sam Howell (2022-23), Cam Newton (2011), and Tim Tebow (2010) if he’s able to accomplish that.
Dru’s Breakout
After a sluggish start to his season, Giants slot cornerback Dru Phillips has picked up his game. His career-high four pass breakups last week doubled his season total to eight, which leaves the league.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.