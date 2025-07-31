NY Giants Hope They've Found Their Next "Power Duo"at Running Back
The history of the New York Giants has seen its share of “power duos” at running backs– Joe Morris and Maurice Carthon (1986), Ottis Anderson and Rodey Hampton (1990), Tiki Barber and Ron Dayne (2000), and Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw (2008) all come to mind.
So, after a hiatus of sorts in which the Giants' running game was for about six seasons the Saquon Barkley show, New York is going back to what they hope will be their newest power duo in second-year man Tyrone Tracy, Jr., and rookie Cam Skattebo.
The pairing, which is still a work in progress, is intriguing. Tracy is the slippery one–think in terms of Barber or Bradshaw–while Skattebo is the thumper like Jacobs and Dayne were in their days.
The two complement each other well, but at the same time, they do enough things on an equal level that when one is on the field over the other, it’s not a dead giveaway as to what’s possibly coming.
“He can do anything, just like I can do anything,” Tracy said. “So, it’s a really good addition to our running back room because when you add a player like that, that can give that power element–not necessarily saying we didn't have it last year, but when you watch his film, you can see it on film what he's bringing to the table. So, when you add that, it puts emphasis on it in our room.”
It’s important to remember that both players are still fine-tuning their crafts. Tracy, who converted to running back from receiver when he got to Purdue, is still picking up little intricacies that will eventually elevate his game, while Skattebo is learning that while he certainly talented enough to be in the NFL, the competition is at a whole other level requiring some additional fine-tuning of his game if he’s to find success.
But ultimately, when this pairing becomes the official one-two punch, veteran Devin Singletary is still a part of the running back committee for the coming year. What the Giants are hoping to achieve is a backfield that can pound the heck out of a defensive front before finishing it off with speed and quickness.
But Tracy cautions people not to pigeonhole Skattebo or him into a specific role.
“If you look around our room, there's nothing anyone can’t do,” he said. “We didn't add Cam just to do one thing. We added him because he's a good running back. You know what I'm saying? They didn't bring me here just to do one thing. They added me because I'm a good running back.
“When we go on the field and we get them opportunities, whether it's pass or run or even pass protection, make the play. There is no third-down back. There is no passing down back.
“It's more so can you play, and then when you do get the opportunities, take care of it and make the most of it?”
