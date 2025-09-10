NY Giants Injury Updates: Latest on LT Andrew Thomas and More
New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) was held out of Wednesday’s practice as part of the plan established for him, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters.
"I think the trainers have the plan for how we're rehabbing Andrew and today is one of these days they're going to run him and do some things," Daboll said before practice.
"I know he feels better, he felt better last week, he feels better this week than he did the week before. We'll see where he's at. I don't want to speak one thing, but he's making good progress. We'll see where he is at after Friday. But this was just part of the rehab plan relative to this Wednesday workday.
The plan is curious, given that Thomas was able to practice for the team’s padded session on Wednesday last week, only to be held out on Thursday, after the team had several days off from anything other than a walkthrough.
Although he hasn’t been ruled out yet for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, the likelihood of Thomas playing this weekend in Dallas has always been something of a long shot.
The hope has been to have the left tackle back in the lineup by Week 3 when the Giants face the Kansas City Chiefs in their home opener, but that all depends on how much progress Thomas makes over the next several days.
In addition to Thomas, defensive lineman Dexter Lawerence didn’t practice as his first child is on the way. Lawrence is expected to be available for Sunday’s game in Dallas.
Daboll also said that receiver Wan’Dale Robinson would be held out of practice due to an ankle issue, and that receiver Malik Nabers, who last week dealt with back tightness, would be limited on Wednesday. Both, according to Daboll, should be okay.
The Giants head coach also confirmed reports that inside linebacker Micah McFadden would be sidelined indefinitely. ESPN reported that McFadden is to undergo surgery on his right foot and that he could miss most, if not all, of the season.
Giants Injury Report
POS
PLAYER
INJURY
WED
THURS
FRI
STATUS
LT
Andrew Thomas
Foot
DNP
WR
Malik Nabers
Back
Limited
WR
Wan'Dale Robinson
Ankle
DNP
DL
Dexter Lawrence
NIR - Personal
DNP
ILB
Micah McFadden
Foot
DNP
Cowboys Injury Report
Check back later for Dallas' injury report.
POS
PLAYER
INJURY
WED
THURS
FRI
STATUS
TE
Zach Ertz
NIR-Rest
DNP
--
--
--
