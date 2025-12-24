Five Giants Held Out of Wednesday’s Practice Due to Injury

New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) and center John Michael Schmitz (hand) are among the five Giants players whom interim head coach Mike Kafka said would not be practicing on Wednesday.

Thomas, who two years ago missed a large chunk of the season after suffering a hamstring injury chasing down a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown, told reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Vikings that he injured his other hamstring.

At the time, he also revealed that he was sore, casting a dark cloud on his availability for the remainder of the season. And if Thomas can’t play, rookie Marcus Mbow, who finished the game for Thomas last week, will likely get the call.

Schmitz injured his right hand in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings and was spotted leaving the locker room with a splint on his hand. Being that he’s right-handed, his injury is definitely something to be concerned with, as it could affect his snapping.

Austin Schlottmann would start for Schmitz if he is ruled out of Sunday’s game.

Kafka said that safety Tyler Nubin, offensive lineman Evan Neal, and defensive lineman D.J. Davidson were also going to sit out of Wednesday’s practice with injuries.

Nubin was banged up in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings and was evaluated and then cleared for whatever injury he might have had. He had also been on the team’s injury report of late with a neck issue.

Former first-round draft pick Neal, who landed on IR with a hamstring injury, is in the midst of his 21-day window, having been opened last week.

The offensive lineman, who has not seen a snap all year, even when healthy, practiced last Wednesday but then was shut down the next day after reporting some soreness in his back.

Davidson, a rotational defensive lineman, reportedly suffered a neck injury in the loss to the Vikings.

Check back later for the full practice participation reports for both the Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders.

