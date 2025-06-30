NY Giants OL Jon Runyan Jr Hopes to Pick Up Where He Left Off Last Season
When the New York Giants acquired interior offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr in 2024, they were hoping that he would help improve their pass protection; they were right. Runyan came in and patched up the holes in what was a porous interior pass protection.
Runyan began his career in Green Bay after the Packers selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent his first season mostly watching and learning. In his second season, he earned a starting spot at left guard.
He did not play in Week 1 but made his first start in Week 2 against Detroit and started every game before the remainder of the season. That season, he had a 62.6 pass-blocking grade, according to PFF.
Over the next two seasons, he demonstrated his durability by starting all 34 games, primarily playing at right guard. During that time, he was ranked in the top half of all guards in the league in pass protection.
He was an integral part of the seamless transition from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love. The team had a 5.38 sack percentage in Rodgers’ final season to a 4.91 sack percentage in Love's first season as a starter.
Jon Runyan Jr, G
Height: 6-4
Weight: 307 lbs.
Exp: 6
School: Michigan
How Acquired: FA-'24
2024 in Review
In 2024, Jon Runyan, Jr. signed a three-year, $30 million contract that included a $7.5 million signing bonus as part of $17 million in guaranteed money.
This season, Runyan is set to earn a $9 million base salary and a $250,000 workout bonus. His contract carries a cap hit of $11.75 million for both this year and next. Of his 2025 cap hit, $5.75 million is guaranteed.
Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.
NY Giants Contract/Cap Info
In 2024, Jon Runyan, Jr. signed a three-year, $30 million contract that included a $7.5 million signing bonus as part of $17 million in guaranteed money.
This season, Runyan is set to earn a $9 million base salary and a $250,000 workout bonus. His contract carries a cap hit of $11.75 million for both this year and next. Of his 2025 cap hit, $5.75 million is guaranteed.
2025 Preview
Runyan should be a key element in what the Giants hope will be an improved passing offense in 2025. They have upgraded their passers and solidified their receiving corp. They will need Runyan's pass protection ability in the middle to keep interior rushers from bringing pressure in the quarterback's face.
A second season in the same offense flanked by the same two teammates should improve their communication and cohesion in the pass protection.
His run-blocking performance still leaves a lot to be desired, but his willingness is there. The effort he exhibits in the run game will only improve in his second year with Big Blue.
He may never be an elite run blocker, but if last season was any indication, he should be effective as long as he has continuity around him.