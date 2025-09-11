NY Giants LT Andrew Thomas, WR Malik Nabers Injury Statuses Improve
The New York Giants' injury situation for their Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys is improving.
Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters before Thursday's practice that left tackle Andrew Thomas, who sat out of Wednesday's session, would not only practice but also do team reps, a welcome sign for the starting left tackle who hopes to be ready for this weekend’s must-win divisional game.
Thomas would likely need to string together two straight days of practice activity in some capacity if he’s to have a realistic chance of playing on Sunday.
In other injury news, receiver Malik Nabers (back) was expected to take his full practice rep workload today after being limited. Fellow receiver WAn’Dale Robinson (ankle) was also back at practice after sitting out Wednesday’s session.
New daddy Dexter Lawrence returned to practice after being excused from Wednesday’s session to be with his wife and new baby daughter.
Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowels, who landed on the injury report with a calf strain, was held out of practice. Also receiver Darius Slayton (groin) and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot) were added to the injury report, both listed as limited.
Giants Injury Report
POS
PLAYER
INJURY
WED
THURS
FRI
STATUS
LT
Andrew Thomas
Foot
DNP
Limited
WR
Malik Nabers
Back
Limited
Full
WR
Wan'Dale Robinson
Ankle
DNP
Limited
DL
Dexter Lawrence
NIR - Personal
DNP
--
ILB
Micah McFadden
Foot
DNP
DNP
LB
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Calf
Limited
DNP
WR
Darius Slayton
Groin
--
Limited
DL
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
Foot
--
Limited
Cowboys Injury Report
POS
PLAYER
INJURY
WED
THURS
FRI
STATUS
CB
Daron Bland
Foot
DNP
S
Malik Hooker
Foot
Limited
