NY Giants LT Andrew Thomas, WR Malik Nabers Injury Statuses Improve

Andrew Thomas was back at practice Thursday as he continues to ramp up for a possible return.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The New York Giants' injury situation for their Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys is improving.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters before Thursday's practice that left tackle Andrew Thomas, who sat out of Wednesday's session, would not only practice but also do team reps, a welcome sign for the starting left tackle who hopes to be ready for this weekend’s must-win divisional game.

Thomas would likely need to string together two straight days of practice activity in some capacity if he’s to have a realistic chance of playing on Sunday.

In other injury news, receiver Malik Nabers (back) was expected to take his full practice rep workload today after being limited. Fellow receiver WAn’Dale Robinson (ankle) was also back at practice after sitting out Wednesday’s session.

New daddy Dexter Lawrence returned to practice after being excused from Wednesday’s session to be with his wife and new baby daughter. 

Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowels, who landed on the injury report with a calf strain, was held out of practice. Also receiver Darius Slayton (groin) and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot) were added to the injury report, both listed as limited.

Giants Injury Report

POS

PLAYER

INJURY

WED

THURS

FRI

STATUS

LT

Andrew Thomas

Foot

DNP

Limited

WR

Malik Nabers

Back

Limited

Full

WR

Wan'Dale Robinson

Ankle

DNP

Limited

DL

Dexter Lawrence

NIR - Personal

DNP

--

ILB

Micah McFadden

Foot

DNP

DNP

LB

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Calf

Limited

DNP

WR

Darius Slayton

Groin

--

Limited

DL

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Foot

--

Limited

Cowboys Injury Report

POS

PLAYER

INJURY

WED

THURS

FRI

STATUS

CB

Daron Bland

Foot

DNP

S

Malik Hooker

Foot

Limited

Patricia Traina
