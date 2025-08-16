NY Giants Mailbag: Depth and Fundamental Concerns, Roster Picks and More
Nick, there have been drills where the defensive backs drop into coverage, break on the ball, and then catch a pass. It’s part of the individual drills.
The difference, I think, is that when the drills are done, it’s not like there is another person there trying to get in your way, though even on that point, I think they’ve made more of an effort to create more realistic scenarios. They also do hand-eye coordination drills with tennis balls.
Kris, some teams, like the Jets, actually do tackling to the ground. It's part of the game, so why not? Some teams use the "rolling donut," some use the sled, and others, like the Giants, just do thumping, in which the coaches are looking to see if guys are properly “tackling” with their shoulders lowered. Otherwise, the “practice” comes in the preseason games.
Andrew, on paper, I think this is the deepest roster they’ve had in a while. That said, I’m not going to get so caught up in things that I ignore the areas of concern. Will Andrew Thomas make it through a season? Same for Malik Nabers.
I’m also not overly wild about the depth at inside linebacker, cornerback, and safety. I think if everything falls into place, this team can win between six and nine games. But if they come out of the chute looking slow and disorganized, then any hope I have will circle the drain.
(This was edited for brevity.) I just want you to know that you are the first sports analyst to express my concerns about the inside linebacking group. Bobby Okereke had a herniated disc in his back last year. It kept him off the field for most of the season and compromised his play when he was on it.
This year, he's healthy, but I'm not so sure about that. There isn't any cure for this back injury other than surgery. This kind of surgery is better after his career is over. Also, I know something about a herniated disc because I have one. Given the rigors of the game and the pounding the body takes, I believe his back is a ticking time bomb.
The sports analysts have raved about the Giants' D-line, how its depth has improved. I agree. What I question is how much of this depth deserves to start. Other than Dex, who is a first-string talent? Perhaps Chauncey Golston?
Bottom line - scratching below the surface with the D-line has me wondering why the sports analysts think so highly of this position group. –John G.
John, thank you for your letter. Regarding Bobby O and his disc issue, it's worth noting that these athletes have access to world-class, unlimited treatment options, some of which may not be readily available to you or me. I hope for Bobby’s sake that the disc issue is a thing of the past. But like you, I have concerns that it could flare up again, given the rigors the body is put through.
As for the defensive line, I think everyone is excited because of the outside linebackers, who at times line up on the front. But your point about who is the best fit next to Dexter Lawrence is well taken. I think it’s going to be Roy Robertson-Harris, but ultimately, they want it to be Darius Alexander.
I don’t think we’ve seen enough of certain projected starters just yet to say the Giants have quantity instead of quality on the defensive line, but that said, I would agree that no one jumped out to where I was like, “Yeah, he has to start next to Dexter Lawrence.”
I wonder if Turbo Miller could take over as the Giants' return specialist? I think I recall having seen him make returns a couple of times. Smith-Marsette is one-dimensional as a returner, so if Miller can do the job it creates a little room on the roster to keep guys who are better receivers.
In my view, Smith-Marsette is a good returner, but not good enough to justify keeping a guy who only returns, isn't a productive receiver, and doesn't do anything for special teams aside from returning kicks and punts. – Kevin C.
(P.S.--I enjoy the "player who wore that number best" series for all the memories of players I remember, but haven't thought about in a long time. One such guy is Charles Way, a great player and a class guy whose career was cut short due to injury. I was thinking that a feature about his career as a player and Giants/NFL exec is something I'd like to read.)
Kevin, I suppose anything is possible, but I think we need to see if Miller makes the roster(I think he will) and stays on it. I have started working on my 53-man roster projection, and I've included Miller, but only because I've designated Skattebo for IR with a return. So we’ll have to see how that plays out.
I’m glad you’re enjoying the “Who Wore It Best” series. If I ever come across Charles Way, who was one of my favorites back in the day, I’ll see if I can work out a “Where are they now?” feature on him.