NY Giants Mailbag: Preaseason Reactions
A good quarterback under center can help an offensive line. Quarterbacks who can extend plays with their feet, make smart decisions, and get rid of the ball quickly are an offensive lineman’s dream.
Look, we saw it in the preseason opener–when was the last time a Giants offensive line pitched a shutout? And I’m talking about how many different combinations played in the preseason opener, and not one sack, and only ten pressures all game long. Chalk that up to the quarterback play.
That’s an interesting question. I like how McFadden has grown his role, but I think what we need to hone in on is the deciding factor: coverage.
Then you also have Abdul Carter in the mix, as I suspect he might cut into some of McFadden’s coverage snaps. If that’s the case, then I can’t see spending big money to re-sign McFadden, and I’d roll with Muasau in the base next year.
Let’s get a little bit more of a sample size, and we can always circle back to the topic.
Too soon to say, Kris. We're just getting the preseason started so let's circle back as we get toward the end of it.
I don’t think so. The coaches want to give him a lot of work this preseason to get him ready. They have a pretty good idea what Russ, Jameis, and Tommy can do in this offense, so why not let Dart have the lion’s share? I do think eventually Dart might overtake Winston for QB2, but I don’t think he’s there yet.
Antwaun, I thought Banks had a mixed bag. The numbers suggest he was solid, but I continue to be bothered by the lack of consistency in his game and what I detect is an inability to flush out the previous play, good or bad, and move on. I didn’t think Banks was horrible against the Bills, but I think there were a few times in coverage where maybe he could have been a little sharper.
I’m also not ready to give up on him. He’s still young, and he has talent. My hope is that he learns a LOT from Paulson Adebo about the finer points of the game. So no, I wouldn’t go out and get a free agent just yet. Let’s see how the rest of the preseason goes, and then we can cross that bridge if we come to it.
Hi Julian. Not to worry. I still host Locked On Giants. Jay Berman hosts the Locked On Giants POSTCAST, a livestream instant reaction show that airs immediately after the game.
As you know, I host Locked On Giants and also manage this site (New York Giants On SI). After each game, I write and gather information that I then compile into the half-hour Locked On Giants podcast episodes.
I’m also managing the contributions from the NYG OnSI writing team, so that leaves me pretty busy, where I don’t get to the LOG podcast right away. But I'll never leave you hanging regarding the podcast.
Although no injury report was issued, Neal's absence from practice on Thursday raised concerns about an injury. Daboll hasn't been forthcoming with injury updates, so I'm unsure what Neal has or how long he'll be out, which is why he didn't play.
Has the committee become so narrow minded? It’s a team game. The world’s best players may be on a mediocre team. Those players still belong in the Hall of Fame. Eli Manning beat Tom Brady twice, when all the chips were down, in Super Bowls. Look at what has happened to the Giants since he left. He’s never been successfully replaced. When Eli had the tools, he was great. -- George H.
You’re preaching to the choir here, George. When I spoke to some of the voters, they were like, “Oh, he’ll probably get in eventually.” The response reminded me of a doctor’s office when you have an appointment at a specific time and you end up having to wait because of a backlog. Either Manning’s good enough to get in or he’s not. It’s not as though he can go back and add to his credentials, right?