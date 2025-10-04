NY Giants Mailbag: Throwing Darts, A Grass Solution and More from the Week that Was
Want to get in on our weekly mailbag?You can do so here, or post your questions on X (formerly known as Twitter) to @Patricia_Traina, hashtag #askPTrain. Letters may be edited for clarity/length.
Hi Brutus. Check out this post from yesterday, as I addressed my predictions in that article.
Kris, personally, I don’t see why not. But I can also see their point of view. If Neal can’t pass pro, why would you activate him for only one thing?
You’re better off with Marcus Mbow, who has way more upside and is your answer at tackle in the event of an injury.
Brian, I suspect the NFLPA is going to dig in on having grass fields at every stadium in exchange for its blessing on an 18-game stadium.
The owners will likely try to push back on every stadium going to grass, citing the cost, and I could see where they even argue to cut back on the piece of the pie the players get.
I think the solution to this problem is for all owners to share the cost of grass fields equally, given that their players plan half the games at home and half at other stadiums.
I'm not sure if that idea would float, but I anticipate the next round of CBA negotiations is going to be a "get the popcorn ready" type of event.
Bill, I'm old-school, so I like the ground-and-pound identity. I'm not sure if that aligns with Brian Daboll's vision for the offense, but that's what I would prefer to see: some smashmouth football.
More importantly, give me a balanced offense all day, any day. There have been far too many times under this coaching staff where they've given up on the run prematurely, and it drives me crazy.
I think it all depends on what's behind another losing season. If injuries wipe out key players, then how is that the fault of Schoen or Daboll? I do, however, think the new injection of energy Dart and Skattebo have brought is long overdue.
When was the last time we could say that a rookie duo on offense created such a buzz? And the beauty of this is that they're coming into the NFL together, which means they're going to grow in this offense together and eventually give the Giants a solid triplet group (once Malik Nabers returns). It's been a long time since the Giants had a solid triplets group.
After watching the winless Giants beat the 3-0 Chargers, I was wondering if Jaxson Dart missed passing opportunities downfield when scrambling out of the pocket (defenders coming in). His ability to run helps keep the opposing defenses honest. It's been only one game, but what are your observations? -- Pat L.
Thanks for the letter, Pat. I'm going to refer you to Bob Folger's player-by-player review, in which he wrote extensively about Jaxson Dart's first NFL start. Bob pretty much summed up my observations.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.