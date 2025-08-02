NY Giants Mailbag: Training Camp Impressions, Trades, and More
Chops, we kind of go through this every year. It’s a new season with new players, so fans and, to an extent, the media get excited, or more specifically, hopeful that the misery of the previous season is a thing of the past. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.
That said, it’s important not to go overboard. Remember, for every play that the offense makes, you could say the defense messed up, and vice versa.
No one outside of the coaches really knows what the intention of the play’s origin was. But it’s nice to see some healthy competition and some young players who are battling for jobs going at it every single play every single day.
Note: I received a simialr question from "Mayor of Brooklyn Park" so let me address both readers.
I’m really not sure to be honest. AS things stand right now, I think Devin Singletary is ahead of Cam Skattebo on the depth chart, so we’re going to have to see how this continues to play out.
I know in the past, the Giants would spell the RB1 every third series because you need to let running backs get into a groove. But again, I’m not sure what the plan is as of this writing. I’ll keep watch though.
That’s an interesting question, Pete, but I don’t think there’s a concern. I don’t think Neal isn’t going to be pass blocking standing straight up, nor do I think Wilson’s only path to throwing the ball is going to be behind Neal. Also I highly doubt the receivers will be stationary. So no, no concerns about that.
I like his game too and I think he’s going to be a good one here and a fan favorite. I am a smidge concerned about the injury issues though–remember he missed a good part of the spring with an undisclosed injury and now he appears to be dealing with something else that has landed him on the “managed reps” list. That said, I think the Giants finally have their new “power duo” at running back.
That’s a really good question and one I thought about as well. I think in an ideal scenario, Jaxon Dart is ready to go by next year, which would make Russ expendable.
But, with Dart being a first-rounder, they’re going to have him for five years if they exercise his option year. And Russ seems to like it here in New York. So could I see a scenario where, if he plays well, he gets another one-year contract and Dart continues to sit? Yes.
Jordan Love of the Packers sat for most of his first two years, and that worked out well for Green Bay. No reason why a similar plan couldn’t work out for the Giants.
So yes, I do think the Giants could follow suit depending on how things go. And quite frankly, if Russ does take them to the postseason and wins a game or two, I’d be in favor of continuing that momentum.
James, I think it might be too early to panic about John Michael Schmitz. That said, he absolutely needs to pick up his game. Like urgently. He needs to be way more physical–and we’ve seen some glimpses of that this summer. The botched snap issue needs to be cleaned up, but I think that will work itself out.
Truth be told, I sometimes wonder if he does struggle and Evan Neal, who has looked good so far at guard, continues to play well and if Van Roten plays well, do the Giants move Van Roten to center and Neal at right guard? I think that’s a longshot to happen and not something they want to do. But right now I don't think anything can be ruled out.
Sancho, nowadays the job calls for writing, podcasting, photography, and video editing, so I’ve embraced all of that and have done the best I can with it. I trained as a writer since I was a kid, so writing is always going to be my first love, but I also believe in the old saying, “adapt or die,” which is why I’ve made an effort to learn the other elements that have come with the new way of media.
As far as social media goes, truth be told, I was probably a lot more active on it years ago than I am now, but I do post daily–I’m on X/Twitter, IG, BlueSky and Threads. I also have Facebook accounts–it’s quite a lot but thankfully in some cases I have help managing them.
After one week of camp you’re ready to consider trading J Winston? You’re usually cautious with your personnel moves. Do you really think after this short a sample Dart is ready to be #2? – John F.
John, I said I can see the logic in doing so. I didn’t say they should. Truth be told, I’m against such a move. And no, I didn’t say that Dart is ready to be No. 2. I think that's what they’re aiming for.
What are you projecting the G-men’s record in 2025 and why? – Peter M.
Peter, I think this team should be able to win six games at minimum with a possible win total of nine games IF everyone stays healthy.
I'm not sure exactly what the exact injury is, but what I do know it's a lower body issue and given what I've observed it doesn't appear to be a knee or ankle, which means it could be a soft tissue injury.
Andy, we see this every year. A high-profile player wants a new contract, doesn't get it, and then cries he wants a trade, only for the two sides to usually come to a new agreement.
With the Giants going to need to pay Malik Nabers after 2026, does it make sense for them to give up draft assets to the Commanders (assets which, by the way, they don't have in abundance) for a receiver who will soon turn 30 years old when they can otherwise devote that money to a receiver who won’t even be 25 when the time comes?
He has a quick release and good hands--haven't seen many drops from him when he has been out there. The other day he was ont eh bike at the start of practice so that's something to watch.