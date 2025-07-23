NY Giants Malik Nabers Admits Surgery Was Discussed for Lingering Toe Issue
The last thing the New York Giants or receiver Malik Nabers want to see happen is for the second-year star wideout to need surgery to repair an ongoing toe issue that kept him out of the spring and which is one that head coach Brian Daboll said dates back to Nabers’ days at LSU.
In an effort to ensure Nabers can continue adding to his already impressive NFL resume, the Giants have been trying to manage Nabers’s injury, doing so by holding him out of the spring practices so that he would be ready for the start of summer, which he was.
And there is likely to be more management involved in his future regarding the practice reps he’ll receive during the week.
“I'm sure it will be something that I’ve got to take up with (Head Coach Brian) Dabs (Daboll) and the guys upstairs and training staff, but I think we've got a great plan going on day by day,” Nabers said about having his practice reps managed moving forward.
The good news is that Nabers, who was able to participate in practice for the first time since last season ended, said he felt good running around out there.
The bad news–potentially–is that managing his injury might only go so far before surgical intervention becomes necessary.
“There’s been talk about it,” he said regarding the possibility of having surgery.
“It just never really came to a complete thought in mind for me to do it, but I've been managing it well, been running around feeling pretty good. Everything has been going well with the rehab, so my toe is feeling better. I'm just happy to be out there with my guys now.”
Nabers said he wasn’t sure if the issue would ultimately resolve itself on its own, but considering it’s been an ongoing problem for him since his college days, that might not end up being the case.
For the time being, he’s not worrying about it, instead focusing on how he can top last year’s impressive rookie campaign in which he set a new franchise record for receptions in a season and recorded the first of what will hopefully be many 1,000-yard seasons.
“I had a lot of success, but there’s a lot more success that I wanted to have. I missed two games,” he said. “Moving forward, what I know now is I can play in the league, I can do great things, but it's all about how you look at last year. Try to clean up a lot of little mental errors and small steps that I made last year.
“I was just locked in on finding those little things to better myself. I feel like once you better yourself, every year in the league, you start to make more and more progress as you go. That's the biggest step that I took.”
