Giants Country

NY Giants WR Malik Nabers Debuts in NFL's "Top 100" List

Nabers posted a 1,000-yard season in 15 games as rookie, despite inconsistent quarterback play.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers, who brought some excitement in an otherwise disappointing season, has landed in the annual NFL Top 100 players list.

Nabers, the second receiver selected in last year’s draft after Arizona plucked Marvin Harrison, Jr, two spots earlier in the first round, landed at No. 67 in the NFL’s version of the list. 

Nabers took part in 15 games as a rookie, recording a team-record 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He also had one rushing touchdown on his stat sheet.

According to NFL Pro, Nabers was targeted on 36.5% of his routes run when facing single-high safety coverage last season, second-highest in the NFL among wide receivers with at least 150 such routes run. 

But of his 103 targets against single-high coverage, he gained just 649 yards on those targets, ranking 13th overall.

Better quarterback play should help Nabers improve his stats in the upcoming season, but one glaring shortcoming he had in his game was dropped passes. 

According to Fantasy Pros, Nabers had nine dropped passes, tying him with Ja’Marr Chase of the Bengals for the most drops by a receiver last season. 

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channelfor the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/News