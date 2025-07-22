NY Giants WR Malik Nabers Debuts in NFL's "Top 100" List
New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers, who brought some excitement in an otherwise disappointing season, has landed in the annual NFL Top 100 players list.
Nabers, the second receiver selected in last year’s draft after Arizona plucked Marvin Harrison, Jr, two spots earlier in the first round, landed at No. 67 in the NFL’s version of the list.
Nabers took part in 15 games as a rookie, recording a team-record 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He also had one rushing touchdown on his stat sheet.
According to NFL Pro, Nabers was targeted on 36.5% of his routes run when facing single-high safety coverage last season, second-highest in the NFL among wide receivers with at least 150 such routes run.
But of his 103 targets against single-high coverage, he gained just 649 yards on those targets, ranking 13th overall.
Better quarterback play should help Nabers improve his stats in the upcoming season, but one glaring shortcoming he had in his game was dropped passes.
According to Fantasy Pros, Nabers had nine dropped passes, tying him with Ja’Marr Chase of the Bengals for the most drops by a receiver last season.
