NY Giants Offensive Line Ranked Among League’s Worst by Sharp Football Analysis
There is optimism among the New York Giants that their offensive line, which is projected to return the same five men who started the first six games of last season and played well together, will be even better this year, given their familiarity with one another.
But apparently, the return of left tackle Andrew Thomas, left guard Jon Runyan Jr, center John Michael Schmitz, right guard Greg Van Roten, and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor as the projected starters isn’t enough to convince the Sharp Football Analysis team that the line will be any better than it was last season.
The Giants offensive line is ranked 29th, just ahead of the Seahawks, Bengals, and Texans, in that order.
“Along the offensive line, the Giants have moved out of the last spot in our rankings up to 29,” the analysis noted. “LT Andrew Thomas was limited to just six games in 2024 and has yet to follow up on his outstanding 2022 season.”
What the analysis fails to mention is that Andrew Thomas has also been limited over the last two years by injuries, which have limited him to 16 games played.
Health aside, it’s hoped that new quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, both of whom have been known to get rid of the ball quickly, will help with making the offensive line look much more deserving of a higher rank once the season gets underway.
