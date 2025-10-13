NY Giants Offensive Lineman Andrew Thomas Back to Mid-season Form
The New York Giants have experienced a resurgence over the past three games, and Andrew Thomas has played a big part in that.
Thomas missed the first two games of the season recovering from a Lisfranc injury suffered in Week 6 of last year. Thomas made his debut in Week 3 against the Chiefs and has improved in each game since.
Thomas’s debut in Week 3 was a trial run, playing just the first 26 offensive snaps before being replaced by Marcus Mbow for the remainder of the game.
Those 26 snaps, combined with what Thomas has been able to do in the two ensuing drives, have been some of the best offensive line play the Giants have gotten all season.
Before Thursday’s matchup against Philadelphia, Thomas had not allowed a single quarterback pressure in 86 pass-blocking reps.
The Eagles were able to tag him for a pair of pressures on Thursday night; however, through 130 pass-blocking reps, Thomas has allowed only those two pressures. Outside of keeping the quarterback upright, Thomas has also not been penalized once this season.
PFF has Thomas as the highest graded pass blocker on the Giants, 83.5. Thomas is the only offensive lineman who has started a game this season for the Giants with a pass blocking grade above 80.
The next closest lineman in terms of pass blocking grade is Jermaine Eluemunor, who currently grades out with a 71.7.
While Thomas was out, Marcus Mbow struggled at times. In 67 pass blocking snaps, Mbow allowed nine pressures, six quarterback hits, and a sack. Mbow’s 25.9 PFF grade reflected his struggles, as he was the lowest graded pass blocker on the entire team outside of running back Cam Skattebo.
Thomas is indispensable to the Giants
Although Thomas isn’t responsible for the Giants' entire resurgence, his strong presence on the blindside has allowed for Dart to remain calm in the pocket.
Dart was sacked 6 times in his first start against Los Angeles; since then, Thomas and the Giants' offensive line have done a much better job of keeping him upright. Over the past two weeks, the Giants have cut that number in half, as Dart was sacked just once against New Orleans and twice against Philadelphia.
Proper protection at the blindside goes a long way in not only preventing sacks, but also keeping a quarterback's confidence high as well. If a quarterback believes his left tackle is a turnstile, he may play scared; however, Thomas has given Dart and the Giants elite-level protection at left tackle.
In fact, Thomas’ 83.5 pass-blocking grade is his highest since 2022, when he received a 90.3. Thomas was a second-team All-Pro in 2022, and if he can return to similar form in 2025, that would benefit the Giants' offense immensely.
The Giants lacked consistency at left tackle with Mbow or James Hudson; however, Thomas gives the team an option, and they know what they will get. More importantly, Dart can play with confidence knowing his blindside is protected.
