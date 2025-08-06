NY Giants OL Greg Van Roten on the Importance of Preseason Reps
New York Giants offensive lineman Greg Van Roten is entering his 11th NFL season, so it wouldn't be hard to blame him if he felt that preseason reps weren’t necessary at this stage of his career.
But that’s not how the Giants’ starting right guard (for now) feels, noting that there’s no harm in getting reps even in games that don’t mean a thing in the regular-season standings.
“I don't think anybody is good enough at this game, at this level, to not play and expect to perform at a high level kind of coming outta the gate,” Van Roten said Tuesday on a video call with reporters.
“I've been doing this a while, so it's good to get some reps. I don't need to do everything, but I do need a lot to be ready to go.”
Van Roten probably won’t go lobbying head coach Brian Daboll, who told reporters on Tuesday that no decision has been made regarding giving starters reps in this weekend’s preseason opener against Buffalo, to make a decision.
But the veteran guard’s point about being ready to play once the regular season comes along is well taken, considering how slow and ill-prepared the Giants have looked in Week 1 of the regular season the last two years.
Daboll’s decision
Daboll, who said he did a lot of research into the matter over the offseason, needs only look at the results of the last two seasons in which the Giants have been outscored 68-6 in Week 1 games, and have scored just three points in the first half of both contests.
With the Giants facing two NFC East opponents to start the season and with Daboll and his staff in particular facing what many believe is a make-or-break campaign in which if they don’t show progress as a team, jobs could be on the line, it’s hard to fathom the fourth-year head coach not being a little more generous with snaps for his starters this preseason
Van Roten believes this would greatly benefit the team, particularly with the new quarterback and the lack of simulating live reps in practice.
“I think it's important, especially if you have a new group of guys, you want to get some live action together,” he said.
“I just think you don't want Week 1 to be the first time that you're all out there together for the first time. You'd like to have maybe a dress rehearsal where there's no chance of something bad happening.”
Will the need for a quick start lead to a change in thinking?
Daboll is undoubtedly aware that this team can ill-afford any more Week 1 disasters. He’s also smart enough to know that there is no substitute for live reps.
“I think you need to do what's best for your football team,” he said. “Is it a series? Is it two series? Is it a half? You talk about that as a staff as we get going. Take a look at the practices that we've had–there's no substitute for playing the game. You have to tackle. You don't do a whole lot (in practice).
“There's no substitute for a quarterback when he knows he can get hit. There's no substitute for an offensive guard cleaning the pocket or being very physical in the run game in gang tackling. That's the game of football. So you try to balance that with what you think is best for the football team.”
The only logical reason for Daboll’s past and perhaps current reluctance to play his starters in preseason could be related to injury concerns. But as he’s seen each summer, injuries can happen any time, anywhere, such as the unfortunate Achilles injury suffered by receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton on the team’s grass field last week.
“You're always going to have injury risk,” Daboll said. "But we'll sit down and do what we think is best for our football team. If that's playing, it's playing. If it's not playing as much, it's not playing as much.
“We've had a good camp up to this point. I think we've accomplished a lot. It's been a physical camp. And we'll continue to have a physical camp here leading up to the first game.”
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.