NY Giants OL Jon Runyan Urges Patience with Evan Neal's Move to Guard
A few yards could make all the difference for the New York Giants – even if the men in question aren't going upfield.
One of the Giants' most vital moves of the offseason has one major asset moving sideways on the line of scrimmage, as Evan Neal is making the shift from tackle to guard.
It's a move that indirectly serves as perhaps the last chance to save Neal's metropolitan career, as the Giants have not picked up the fifth-year option for the seventh pick in 2022's draft, where he was chosen as a tackle.
Suppose anyone on the Giants is familiar with the Neal ordeal. In that case, it's fellow interior man Jon Runyan Jr., who made the switch upon his professional entry, which helped him make the Green Bay Packers' roster as a sixth-round choice out of Michigan in 2020.
"I wouldn't necessarily say I felt comfortable after one full training camp my rookie year," Runyan recalled of his own switch.
"Being thrown around, I really don't even think I felt good at guard in my second training camp in the league."
"Each position is like a different island," Runyan explained. "Center, you have to be able to work both sides, left and right. Guard is, from a tackle's mindset, a different mentality.
“With tackle, you can get a lot deeper, run the defensive end up the field, and by around ten yards. With guard, you've got to square guys up, dig in the ground and fight, and not get pushed back into the quarterback."
As it stands, Runyan is penciled as the start on the left interior, while Neal may be splitting snaps with Greg Van Roten on the other side.
Runyan originally followed in his father's footsteps on the outside: his father Jon, a former politician now part of the NFL's front office, is perhaps a cursed name in Giant lore considering his nine-year tour with the hated Philadelphia Eagles amidst their turn-of-the-century heyday (2000-08).
Nowadays, the younger Runyan is stationed in the interior and imprinting himself on the Giants' offense as it seeks some form of consistency.
The biggest difference between the two scenarios is undoubtedly the timing and situation: Runyan had the luxury of not only being a project pick, but the switch was a work in progress from his first training camp in Green Bay.
Time is of the essence for Neal, who was chosen immediately before players like Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Jameson Williams.
That could be dangerous, Runyan indirectly implied, as he mentioned that he did not master the position in a single training camp. Fortunately for the line, it sounds like Neal has been up for the challenge as he inches toward his fateful fourth season.
"[I] went from guard to tackle. It's a different world," Runyan recalled. "He's been doing a great job. He's such a big body. He understands you get your feet in front of the guy. It's a little different from tackle. You can't really run people up the field. He's got the frame and the build. He's got the strength to be in there and throw his body around. He's a fantastic run blocker.
"[There are] bigger bodies on the inside, but you've got to stay in front of the guys. It's tougher to stay in front of the guys on the inside because you've got to square them up and don't give up too much pressure. He's been doing a good job," Runyan continued.
"I'm looking forward to him developing and keep getting there. There definitely is something there, and I'm excited to see him keep working at it."
