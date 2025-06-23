NY Giants OLB Abdul Carter Named to Prestigious Preseason Rookie List
It's often one of the oldest realities of football at the NFL level that just because a player was selected high in their class in the first round of the draft, it doesn't always mean that prospect will be among the most impactful names on the gridiron in their first season with the big boys.
Something just feels different in that regard with the New York Giant's No. 3 overall pick and rookie edge rusher, Adbul Carter.
The Penn State product had spent months before the draft hearing his name bounced around as arguably the most coveted player to walk the stage, and all a result of his awe-inspiring rise as an elite pass rusher during his senior season at the school.
Among the teams that made the most sense for his new home in the pros, the Giants were right up there thanks to how it seemed they were establishing an identity for their franchise in 2025.
Obviously, their offense was going to be revamped to display more consistency through the air, but it was the defensive front that, like in other recent stretches of their history, was going to be their calling card.
Carter, who produced the nation's third-best 12 sacks and 52 total pressures last season, will join a slew of key returning pieces along the Giant's defensive line that together could create one of the most daunting pass-rushing units in the entire league, which is something they haven't had in well over a decade.
With the inherent problem that Carter and company are expected to unfurl on their opponents, the novice edge rusher was among a small party of players nominated to NFL.com's 2025 All-Rookie Team, a list recognizing the game's newcomers that are destined to leave a substantial impact for their squads in year one.
But in the analysis, writer Gennaro Filice raises the all-important question that remains to be seen with Carter, and that's his ultimate role within the defensive huddle come Week 1?
"Widely considered the best defensive player in this draft class, Carter is unsurprisingly the favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year," Filice said. "His explosiveness off the edge jumps off the screen, but with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux in place as the incumbent outside linebackers, what’s the plan with the No. 3 overall pick?
How Will the Giants Inject OLB Abdul Carter's Talents into the Defense?
While Abdul Carter's position tag reads outside linebacker, the Giants will not limit his reps to secondary duties or whenever Brian Burns or Kayvon Thibodeaux need a breather from the action.
As a result of their experience in the system, the two veteran edge rushers could get the nod from defensive coordinator Shane Bowen for the starting outside roles come September, but Carter will not just linger on the sidelines during those reps.
The team will look to utilize his versatility as much as possible, which will likely include seeing some work from an interior position.
Carter built up a resume rushing the passer from both spots during his time at Penn State, logging 626 snaps from outside of the tackle and an even heftier 897 snaps from inside the box, where he played most of his reps in 2022 and 2023.
He had two games this year with double-digit snaps from the inside, and those contests marked some of his highest-graded pass rushing statlines.
We can see situations where Bowen elects to run Carter alongside Dexter Lawrence on the line of scrimmage to create a unique blend of size and speed, throwing chaos at the offensive line and the quarterback, who must decide which threat to contend with in the pocket.
With how much space Lawrence takes up with his frame, it could lead to one-on-one matchups where Carter often has the edge and could feast as he looks to build an impressive rookie resume.
The Giants wanted Carter in their ranks because he gives them the ability to be extremely creative with their pass rush and blitzes, making it more likely for them to win the mental battle that ensues.
As Bowen once said, "It's a good problem to have" when an organization has a bevy of sack artists who can put heat on the other side and force them into game-changing mistakes.
Given how high of a pick he was for them, there is little reason to doubt they won't feature him in some this season, and hopefully, Carter adds to more than just the sacks column as he looks to join the exclusive company of the greatest edge threats in Giants history.