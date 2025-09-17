NY Giants Open as Home Underdogs Against Kansas City Chiefs
Following an odd start to the season in which they played their first two games on the road, the New York Giants finally get to see their loyal fans in the friendly confines of MetLife Stadium in Week 3. The Vegas oddsmakers aren't willing to be as hospitable for their return home.
According to FanDuel's opening lines for the third weekend of NFL action, the Giants are walking into their first homestand of the year as a 5.5-point underdog to the visiting Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
The oddsmakers have also set the meeting's over/under points total at 44.5 points for a contest that happens once every few seasons.
This marks the third consecutive week that Big Blue has entered their latest game with an underdog status of that size or greater, but it's the first time that they'll see themselves be doubted on their own turf.
Rightfully so, as they haven't proven they can find ways to win against superior competition, and the Chiefs are certainly a team within that category.
Surprisingly, Kansas City is traveling to East Rutherford as one of the remaining 10 franchises without a victory this season, losing their first two games to the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively.
The start has also contributed to a three-game skid dating back to their 40-22 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX last February.
However, the Chiefs remain one of the most soundly led organizations in the league, led by All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has consistently demonstrated his ability to elevate the talent around him.
In the eight seasons since Mahomes took over the reins with head coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs have notched at least 11 wins per season and owned one of the league's top 10 offenses in five of them. They haven't always had the brightest arsenal of playmakers, and they still have never finished with a negative point differential in that span.
Last season, the Chiefs had one of the greatest starts to the year in the NFL, winning their first nine games with over 300 total yards of offensive production in each of those contests. They'd finish the season with the league's best record at 15-2 before losing strangely to the Eagles in their second title bout in three years.
Mahomes will have to navigate another road stadium without possibly three of his top playmakers. The Chiefs' No. 1 option in receiver Rashee Rice is still serving his six-game suspension handed down by the NFL, while Xavier Worthy and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown are both dealing with injuries.
On the defensive end, the Chiefs are just as loaded with talent, and no player is more prominent than defensive tackle Chris Jones. The six-time Pro Bowler has been a major impetus for the team in their three runs to the Super Bowl in his tenure and is often a one-man wrecking crew against weak offensive lines that can't outmatch his strength and mobility.
After losing their first two outings to fall to 0-2 for the first time with their current leadership, the Chiefs are going to come in hungry to light up the field and get back on the right track in primetime.
They remain one of the best teams across the sport and must prove they will stay in the contender discussion throughout the fall, starting on Sunday night.
There could also be a lot of external distractions that tend to follow Kansas City wherever it goes, meaning the Giants need to come in focused. While another offensive explosion would help, they need the defensive side of the ball to be sharper to compete and try to pull off a surprise victory that very few people expect them to win.
In another surprise for this meeting, the Giants own an 11-4 series advantage with the Chiefs dating back to their first matchup during the 1974 season. They haven't lost a home game to Kansas City either, with the most recent contest in MetLife Stadium ending in a 12-9 overtime win for the blue team.
The last meeting came in the 2021 campaign at Arrowhead Stadium in another primetime duel where the Giants played tough and nearly came away with an upset, but ultimately lost by a field goal's difference, 20-17.
