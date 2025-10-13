NY Giants Open as Underdog in Week 7 Game at Denver
Seven for seven? That is where things currently stand regarding the opening odds for the New York Giants’ Week 7 road game against the Denver Broncos, according to FanDuel.
The Giants are a 7-point underdog ahead of Sunday’s game against the Broncos, who are coming off a 13-11 victory against the New York Jets during their clash in London this weekend.
The Broncos and Jets defenses ended up slugging it out, with Denver ultimately aided by some head-scratching decisions by the Jets on offense and an anemic passing game that saw Gang Green finish with minus-10 net yards.
Moving ahead, the Giants' defense should prove to be just as formidable a foe against the Broncos. Big Blue clamped down on the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles, keeping the Birds off the scoreboard in the second half of the Giants’ huge 34-17 victory on Thursday Night Football.
And for the second week in a row, the Giants held an opponent’s run game to under 100 yards, limiting the Eagles to 73 yards on 20 carries, 58 of those yards (on 12 carries) by old friend Saquon Barkley.
Big Blue will need to deliver another solid showing against the run against a Broncos rushing attack that is the league’s seventh-best run game. Denver has averaged 130.2 yards per game (seventh) and 4.65 yards per carry (ninth), making them another good challenge for the Giants’ 22nd-ranked run defense.
Speaking of defense, the Broncos have one of the best in the NFL right now. Denver is currently ranked second overall, having allowed opponents 254.2 yards per game. They’re also owners of the sixth-best rushing game (89.0 yards/game) and the fourth-best passing game (165.2 yards/game).
One of the biggest draws of the upcoming Giants-Broncos game will be left tackle Andrew Thomas against current NFL sack leader Nik Bonitto (8.0 sacks).
Bonitto primarily lines up across from the left tackle, where Thomass, since returning to the lineup, has been the very definition of a shut-down tackle. But even if the Giants stifle Bonitto, there is still Jonothon Cooper (4.5 sacks) and Justin Strnad (3.5 sacks) to deal with.
According to TruMedia (via the Locked On Giants podcast)The Broncos currently rank fifth in the NFL when rushing four defenders, with 13 of their 30 sacks so far coming on four-man rushes. Slowing down that defense will be key for the Giants, who continue to seek their first back-to-back victories in a season since 2023.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
