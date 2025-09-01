NY Giants Open as Underdogs Against Washington Commanders
The New York Giants might have had a perfect preseason record this summer that included them scoring 30+ points in each game, but the oddsmakers are clearly not impressed.
According to FanDuel, the Giants are listed as a 6.5-point underdog in their Week 1 regular-season opener against the Washington Commanders, a game in which the odds makers set the over/under at 45.5 points.
Last season, the Giants were swept by the Commanders, who won the first meeting 21-18 and the second 27-22.
That comes to an eight-point difference in the two games, the first one being a fluke loss for the Giants, who, despite scoring three touchdowns in that game, lost kicker Graham Gano early on and had to operate without a place-kicker.
The good news for the Giants is that their offense, despite the struggles at quarterback, was productive in those two games. The Giants recorded 630 net yards of total offense, 286 yards coming on the ground.
Washington’s major moves made this past offseason include adding linebacker Bobby Wagner, receivers Michael Gallup and Deebo Samuel, and tight end Zach Ertz. They also traded away running back Brian Robinson, Jr (to the 49ers), after acquiring Austin Ekeler from the Chargers.
The Giants, meanwhile, added quarterback Russell Wilson, cornerback Paulson Adebo, safety Jevon Holland, defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, and rookie edge rusher Abdul Carter.
And with the Giants having had a year to evaluate the Commanders, who last year had brand-new systems under first-year head coach Dan Quinn and who also had a rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels, the hope is the Giants, who need to get off to a fast start this year, won’t come up short.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
