NY Giants Pass Catchers Earn Surprising Ranking from PFF
Despite having had one of the top young receivers last season in Malik Nabers, it was not enough in the eyes of Pro Football Focus to give the New York Giants receivers (including tight ends and running backs) a ranking better than 24th.
Despite Nabers’ 1,000-yard season, the rest of the Giants pass catchers–running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., tight end Theo Johnson, and receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, and Jalin Hyatt–contributed to the league’s 29th-ranked receiving attack with a 67.1 receiving grade, Nabers the only Giants receiver to earn a single-season receiving grade higher than 67.0.
Nabers finished as the ninth-highest-graded receiver in the league with an 87.1 receiving grade. He also broke the Giants' franchise record for most receptions in a single season with 108 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns.
He was the only Giant to reach the 1,000-yard mark and made up 34% of the Giants' receiving yards. Robinson was the next most productive Giants' receiver, finishing with career-highs in catches (93), yards (699), and touchdowns (three).
Robinson’s 93 receptions are the most in Giants history by a player who has not led the team in receptions since 2018, also making him the first receiver to record at least 90 receptions and fewer than 700 yards.
Slayton, one of the longest-tenured players on the roster, also saw his production dip last season but has proven he can be a key contributor in the past. He led the team in receiving four out of six seasons.
Hyatt still hasn't recorded a touchdown in his two-year career and remains an enigma. Tracy and Johnson did show flashes in the passing game and could continue to develop, but combined for just two touchdowns in their rookie season.
How can the NY Giants' pass catchers improve their ranking?
Despite not adding a real playmaking threat in the offseason, the Giants’ pass catchers should be better this year for the simple reason that the quarterback play is expected to help.
Last season, the team utilized four different quarterbacks: Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito, Drew Lock, and Tim Boyle. They finished with the second-lowest yards per passing attempt, the third-fewest passing yards, and the fewest passing touchdowns in the league.
Between injuries to the offensive line and poor quarterback play, the Giants utilized a quick passing attack that limited wide receivers to short routes, resulting in the fewest 20+ yard passing plays in the league.
This year should be different with the addition of Russell Wilson. Last year, he finished with the highest completion percentage on throws 20+ yards and a 90% catchable ball rate. He also threw 40 passes of 20+ yards, 17 of 30+ yards, and 6 of 40+ yards.
Wilson has already received positive reviews from his pass catchers this spring.
“Yeah, definitely,” Slayton said of Wilson’s passes. “It just has a nice pace, even spiral, nice pace. A firm ball that gets to you, so you don't get killed, but smooth enough that it is very catchable.”
Head coach Brian Daboll has been adamant all offseason about pushing the ball downfield. If they’re able to accomplish that, look for the Giants' pass catchers to rise in future rankings.
