NY Giants Projected to Have Third-Lowest Point Total in 2025
The New York Giants struggled throughout most of the 2024 campaign to get a consistent scoring attack going due to an endless carousel at the quarterback position that resulted in the league's second-worst scoring offense (16.1 points per game) that only eclipsed the 20-point threshold five times.
While the feeling inside the Giants' building in East Rutherford is that things will improve this year, a new projection by ESPN ahead of the Giants’ Week 1 game isn't so sure.
The worldwide leader in sports projects is expected to rank among the bottom-three scoring offenses (322 points), similar to the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints, by the end of 2025.
Surprisingly, the outlet's gloomy scoring projection for the Giants would actually mark an improvement from the total number of points they managed to scrap together last season.
If they can at least match the estimate above, it would mean a total jump of 49 points and a slight average boost of 18.9 points per contest.
Even though any semblance of growth would be noticeable for a team that only scored 1.45 points per possession and ranked dead last in the league in red zone scoring percentage (43.2%), it's highly unlikely that those adjustments move the needle enough for the franchise to experience much success.
A quick look at last year’s scoring totals revealed that the magic number in terms of average points per game for playoff teams hovered around 24-25 points per game.
And while not many consider the Giants a playoff team just yet, certainly an average points-per-game increase to around 22-23 points per game isn’t unrealistic.
For quarterback Russell Wilson, who was promised the starting job in Week 1 with the thought that he'll keep it until he shows otherwise, that is his challenge, albeit in what could be the best offensive situation he has joined since departing from the Seattle Seahawks four seasons ago.
He has a new No. 1 target in Nabers, who is fresh off a 1,204-yard and seven-touchdown rookie season despite having to deal with the fluctuations at the helm and waiting to unveil the entirety of his skillset with the benefit of his new gunslinger's staple moonballs.
If they can find that vertical connection early, Nabers could take his game to the next level and become the best receiving partner that Wilson has had in his 14-year career.
