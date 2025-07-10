NY Giants Offensive Skill Position Players Putting in Work Before Training Camp
The New York Giants don’t have to report to training camp for another two weeks just yet, but that hasn’t stopped some from the league’s 30th-ranked offense last season and from getting a jump-start on building their chemistry with new quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Jaxson Dart.
According to Wilson’s Instagram account, he organized workouts for his teammates in San Diego, where they lifted weights, ran patterns, did drills, and engaged in bonding activities, such as attending a San Diego Padres baseball game.
A group photo captioned “Moments w the Boyz!” posted by Wilson showed fellow quarterbacks Dart and Winston, receivers Beaux Collins, Juice Wells, Malik Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, Dalen Cambre, Montrell Washington, Zach Pascall and Bryce Ford-Wheaton; running backs Tyrone Tracy Jr and Dante Miller; and tight ends Chris Manhertz, Greg Dulcich, and Theo Johnson posing for a group photo after a workout.
Wilson seems determined to build early chemistry with as many of his potential receiving targets as possible. He explained why that is so important to him during last month’s mandatory minicamp.
“Guys can get in their head about not throwing to certain guys, or whatever it may be, because I haven't thrown to this guy before, or whatever. And I'd just be like, ‘That's our job. Throw it to them so they can catch it,” he said.
“So, to me, it's always like I think the work ethic of our guys is what sets the tone. ... The time we spent in the offseason has paid off."
This is not the first offseason workout Wilson has organized for his teammates since signing with the Giants in March, but it appears to be one of the largest attended, based on the photos.
The Giants report to training camp on July 22 with the first practice set for July 23.
