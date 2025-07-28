NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart Among NFL Rookies with Most to Gain in Training Camp
The early days of the Jaxson Dart experience with the New York Giants have certainly been interesting. It seems like everyone has been watching to see how the team's newest prospect, who they hope can one day become the franchise's long-term answer at quarterback, adapts to life in the NFL and shifts the balance of power in the position group.
While it's wise to take the early stages with a grain of salt, there have been some positive signs from Dart that have gotten people talking about his potential trajectory with the team.
There is no bigger initial test for any young quarterback than taking part in his first training camp, and Bleacher Report’s Damian Parson is one person who is excited to see what Dart does in his first major practices in advance of the 2025 season.
Parsons chose the Ole Miss product as one of five NFL rookies with the most to gain in training camp.
“The Ole Miss product is not expected to start the season, and that is perfectly fine,” Parson said.
“The Giants need to stick with their plan and not pivot because fans are gushing over a social media throw by Dart. That said, he can put the coaching staff at ease with a strong showing during training camp.
“Wilson and Winston are truly bridge/stop-gap quarterbacks. Unless one of them lights it up this season, it is not out of the realm of possibility that Dart gets his first NFL start in 2025.
“That won't happen if he does not fare well during camp practices in live reps, though. Can he fit passes into real NFL windows when everyone is padded and hits are live? He has the ability to do so, but the coaching staff needs to see it.”
Parson suggests that a strong performance from Dart at camp will help him get into the starting huddle quicker. Still, the Giants have widely contested that notion and what their actual timeline is for the young signal caller.
They surely were intrigued by his talents, such as the incredibly strong arm he displayed while playing high-level ball in the SEC. That skill can mirror what the Giants hope to get out of Wilson this season, but there are still some raw qualities in Dart that Daboll and the coaching staff want to slowly develop before he touches the field for a significant game.
So, the game plan for now is for Dart to ride behind Wilson. Wilson has dealt with injury woes in recent years, but that is why Jameis Winston was also retained to provide the Giants with an insurance policy in case Wilson goes down.
Where Dart should expect to get his feet wet is the preseason, when the Giants will be eager to see if he is soaking up the info being thrown at him, facing an entirely different defense than what he has seen in practice.
If he can display a bit of shine in those preseason contests, it’s hard to deny that the calls for Dart to enter the fold during the regular season won’t get louder if the veteran arms can’t push the desired results.
New York has to show progress to avoid another reset in leadership, and if the record starts to go south again, that’s when the temptation to throw him into the fire will come as a last resort move.
Otherwise, the team would rather his promise grow slowly and pass the baton after a hopefully improved campaign that puts him in a solid position to succeed moving forward.
Dart is arguably the biggest gamble that the Joe Schoen-Brian Daboll regime has made in their tenures, and they were lucky to be given a chance to select him and prove they can develop talent.
They’ve done so at other positions across the roster, and even with a good camp in the coming weeks, this player is the critical one that they can’t rush.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channelfor the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.