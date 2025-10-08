NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart Puts First Career NFL Loss into Perspective
For some competitors, a loss at the NFL level can be hard to swallow, to the point where it can sometimes create trepidation moving forward.
Such is not the case for New York Giants rookie quarterback Jason Dart. A week after recording his first NFL win in an upset over the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers, last week, Dart found himself on the wrong end of a game against the winless New Orleans Saints.
The rookie, who, after the game, took responsibility for his role in the loss, has had a couple of days to reflect on what happened, and if anything, it has strengthened his resolve as a competitor.
“This was my first loss in the NFL, and for just being realistic, it's not going to be my last,” he said on Tuesday.
“Obviously, you don't want those things to happen, but it's just part of the game. So, just trying to come back, identify the things I need to work on, at the same time being able to say things I did well, and then try to carry those over to the next week.”
If Dart had his way, he’d deliver a mistake-free game every week. But even the most experienced and successful NFL quarterbacks have yet to accomplish that.
So as the former Ole Miss signal caller continues to cut his teeth as the new leader of the Giants’ offense, it’s an encouraging sign that he’s not allowing himself to get too down after a game in which a hot start evaporated right before his eyes.
“I think it's obviously very important, but the most important thing is how you respond to it and how you're able to make adjustments, how you're able to take accountability for mistakes and then clean those things up and put your team in the best situation,” he said when asked about dealing with adversity as a quarterback.
“I think that's the hardest thing about this game: you never know how people are going to respond at times, and that's what makes the players the greatest of all time. Being able to see the guys just growing up who are the best at being able to respond to adversity, so it's definitely important.”
