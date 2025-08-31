NY Giants QB Russell Wilson's Biggest Weakness Identified in New Analysis
There was a time when New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson was one of the most must-see players in the NFL, particularly when he used to use his legs and ingenuity to create magic for the Seattle Seahawks.
Father Time tracked him down a little earlier than expected, though, causing the veteran quarterback to lose some of that flair in his game, however.
Aside from a brutal first year with the Denver Broncos, Wilson has posted adequate counting stats following his decade run with the Seahawks -- 58 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in 41 games. Some of the other numbers are rough, however.
The roughest of his numbers, according to John Kosko of Pro Football Focus, is the ability to generate positive plays.
"Wilson produced a positive play last season at the lowest rate (19.6%) of the 32 projected starting quarterbacks in 2025," Kosko said.
"While he can still unleash … a big-time throw (6.1%, tied for fifth in the NFL), living off the big play isn’t a winning recipe in the NFL.
"Wilson's big-time throw rate last season tied with (Ravens quarterback) Lamar Jackson, but Jackson earned a positive grade at a rate nearly 12 percentage points higher."
Fans have focused on the Super Bowl champion's signature moon balls, which could give receiver Malik Nabers a chance to showcase the full range of his abilities. Still, this analysis highlights why there is considerable doubt surrounding Wilson's tenure with the Giants.
The NY Giants need Russell Wilson to elevate the offense
New York's offense was inefficient and uninspiring during the 2022 season. Nabers and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. did what they could to inject energy into the group and fan base. Still, limited quarterback production and head coach Brian Daboll's play-calling plunged the team to the bottom in multiple key categories.
Big Blue scored the second-fewest points per game in the NFL (16.1) and ranked 30th in total yards per game (294.8). The squad also struggled to move the ball downfield, posting a headache-inducing 11.1 explosive pass play percentage.
The Giants and most of the public are operating under the notion that Wilson is a clear upgrade over former starter Daniel Jones. Based on both Wilson’s overall track record and last year's showing, that does not sound controversial, but he must consistently push the line of scrimmage forward.
It admittedly seems unfair to juxtapose the Steelers with the Giants, given that the former has not had a losing campaign under head coach Mike Tomlin and the latter recorded a franchise-worst 3-14 mark last season.
That said, New York might actually put the 10-time Pro Bowler in a more favorable position to succeed than his previous employer did.
With all due respect to top-tier receivers from Wilson’s past, such as Doug Baldwin, DK Metcalf, Courtland Sutton, and George Pickens, Nabers is arguably the most talented wide receiver Wilson has ever played with in his 13-year NFL career. The offensive line could also be stronger than many people think after an impressive preseason performance.
If the Giants can avoid major injuries, then Wilson should be better equipped to generate positive plays during the 2025 campaign. If those struggles do persist, however, then calls for rookie Jaxson Dart will amplify.
