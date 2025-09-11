NY Giants QB Russell Wilson's Week 1 Showing Among the Bad from Week 1
Russell Wilson’s New York Giants debut was ugly enough to land him in SI.com's Good, Bad, and the Ugly list as compiled by Matt Verderame, and Sunday’s performance against Washington showed why.
In a 21-6 loss to the Commanders, the 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback looked overwhelmed from start to finish.
The numbers tell part of the story. Wilson completed just 17 of 37 passes for 168 yards, a completion rate under 46%. He barely scratched the surface on 4.5 yards per completion and held the ball just under three seconds per drop back.
The Giants crossed midfield several times but never found the end zone, settling for a pair of field goals. Two red-zone trips came and went without touchdowns, despite getting extra chances due to penalties.
Even so, Wilson still led the team in rushing, picking up 44 yards on eight carries. Nearly all of those yards came from unplanned scrambles when the pocket collapsed. While it displayed his effort, it also highlighted how little help he had in running a functional passing attack.
Second-year receiver Malik Nabers managed to shine in spurts, catching five passes for 71 yards on nine targets, but Washington bracketed him with double coverage for most of the afternoon. With Wilson rarely getting enough time to let routes develop, Nabers’ impact was limited and the sophomore displayed visible signs of frustration.
What made the outing worse was how scattershot Wilson’s accuracy looked. Wilson missed on routine throws, often sailing balls too high for receivers while scrambling. Timing never looked right, and he looked uncomfortable in most situations.
His inaccuracy showed right away as he targeted Nabers in the first quarter deep downfield but left the ball short, giving the defender time to recover and knock it away.
Instead of flipping field position, the drive stalled, and the Giants punted. That moment summed up much of the afternoon. He had chances to create something, but execution was often absent.
The red zone sequence in the third quarter was even more telling. After moving the ball inside Washington’s 30-yard line, Wilson missed on four of seven passes, including a swing pass that lost two yards.
On third down, he scrambled and fumbled the ball, but luckily recovered it. A penalty should have been the reset the offense needed, but the drive collapsed again.
Wilson missed on two more throws, and New York had to settle for a field goal. A potential touchdown drive turned into three points, a wasted opportunity that would be seen again in the third quarter.
Wilson’s legs were his only real weapon, as he led the team with 44 rushing yards on eight carries. Most came on broken plays when the pocket collapsed.
While that effort showed he’s still willing to fight for extra yards, it also highlighted how little the Giants gained through the air.
Nabers was his only consistent target, finishing with five receptions for 71 yards, but Washington blanketed him with double coverage for much of the afternoon. Wilson never looked comfortable enough to work through progressions or consistently spread the ball around.
The larger issue wasn’t just missed throws, but the absence of control. Wilson looked hesitant when his first read was covered and jittery when forced to move in the pocket. In past years, those were situations where he thrived, spinning out of pressure and extending plays using his legs.
On Sunday, those same moments looked frantic, leading to a lot of rushed decisions and even more wasted possessions.
A poor opener can be forgiven, but the concerns here run deeper for the Giants’ franchise. This wasn’t against an elite defense the Giants faced, yet Wilson looked out of sync with his receivers. The Commanders didn’t need exotic schemes to fluster him, just steady pressure and tight coverage on Nabers.
The Giants are only one week into the season, but the early evidence wasn’t encouraging. Wilson will need to be sharper and far more decisive if New York wants to compete in the NFC East. His play against Washington raised a lot of questions, and until he shows otherwise, doubts about his ability to carry this team will remain a top headline.
