NY Giants Quarterbacks Continue to Get Little Respect from National Outlets
Outside of their surprising 2022 season, which marked the best year of the Daniel Jones era under center, the New York Giants' quarterback position has been in a continuous decline for much of the past several seasons.
The group’s negative impact on the entire offense was never clearer than last fall, when Jones continued to regress in his decision making in the pocket and the Giants struggled to get the ball into the endzone with three other arms that got called up after the franchise in the middle of the year eventually released him.
With inconsistency in the passing game and an inclination for taking sacks rather than getting the ball out quicker, the Giants held the league’s worst scoring offense, notching under 15 points per contest and finishing in the basement of several major statistics, both in the air and on the ground, sparking a heavy need for change at this glaring need on the roster.
Of course, not all could have been blamed on the quarterback when the Giants have not had a strong offensive line that helps keep their signal caller upright.
But with the weapons at their skilled positions not reaching their ceilings, it was clear that the quarterback spot was the biggest area holding the team back from being an ascending club in the NFL.
General manager Joe Schoen went out and uplifted the quarterback room in the offseason by tabbing Russell Wilson to be the team’s starter, Jameis Winston the backup, and drafting Jaxson Dart in the late first round to secure a potential passer for the future.
The collection of moves has at least created internal optimism for the turnaround of the Giants' offense in 2025 and beyond.
But outside of the walls of the team facilities in East Rutherford, the new crew is still being sharply doubted, including the latest critic in Bleacher Report, who in their latest analysis of the worst NFL quarterback rooms at the start of camp, smacked the Giants right in as an honorable mention.
"The G-Men could be staring down the final season of the Brian Daboll-Joe Schoen regime," writer Alex Kay said.
"While Dart could be the answer eventually, the Giants' success in 2025 is riding on Wilson returning to form after he lost each of his last five starts with the Pittsburgh Steelers and looked like a shell of the player who led the Seattle Seahawks on back-to-back Super Bowl trips a decade ago.
"Big Blue's brass was desperate when assembling this QB room, and the gamble isn't likely to pay out."
Despite the regime’s faith that their arsenal of gunslingers is helping the position begin to turn the corner heading into this season, these types of dismissals have continued to come the Giants' way all spring as they get behind Wilson and his fellow teammates.
With Kay’s analysis being the latest to shift negatively, his words seem to bring up a sharp misunderstanding that many are holding about the Giants' quarterback room.
The notion is that Wilson, in particular, was brought into the organization to be the savior who would lead them to the mountaintop, thereby sparing the jobs of the entire leadership in command.
While that might be partly true, the veteran and 10-time Pro Bowler wasn’t recruited to be a miracle worker who carries the team to the Super Bowl.
The Giants held the league’s worst record and least explosive offense last year, and signing a guy like Wilson only signals their belief in him to be able to address those issues and at least lift the unit out of the mud.
Head coach Brian Daboll has sought a quarterback capable of leading the franchise to greater heights. Still, this goal hinges on developing a more versatile offense that can initially compete with, and eventually match, the elite teams around them.
Wilson was a player they saw qualities in and hoped he would help them breed into Jaxson Dart, who will eventually assume the reins when he is ready.
To say that Wilson has become a shell of the player who once led the Seahawks to a Lombardi Trophy is only half true as well. He might not be a spring chicken as he enters his 14th season as a pro, but Wilson is coming to New York off a 2024 season in Pittsburgh where he maintained his average completion percentage and led the Steelers to a 10-7-1 record with 16 touchdowns and only five interceptions to his name.
The Giants as a unit had 13 turnovers come from erroneous throws last season, and ranked in the top 15 franchises in coughing up the football. Wilson is a sound quarterback who will limit mistakes while recognizing the importance of getting the ball out quickly and on time to his talented receivers, now in his huddle.
That's why he was the fourth-highest graded quarterback in deep passing during his lone stint in Pittsburgh and why Schoen and Daboll pursued him to partner with their young collection of playmakers who can do things from the backfield and to stretching the deep field.
It's fair to question whether the Giants' plan at the helm will pay off with better results on the gridiron this season and in the long term. Still, to act as if it was just pieced together in haste and placing extreme expectations on it is nothing but asinine, to say the least.
