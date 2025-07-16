Why NY Giants QB Russell Wilson Could Dominate in 2025
For the first time in years, the New York Giants enter a season with some clarity at quarterback. The team reshaped the position this offseason by adding Russell Wilson on a one-year deal, signing Jameis Winston for two years, and trading up to draft Jaxson Dart in the first round.
It’s a more balanced, experienced group than they’ve fielded in a while, and it’s beginning to mirror the promises made by the front office to restructure and add depth to the roster.
Wilson will be under center for the Giants for the 2025 season. Although he’s not expected to be the high-volume playmaker from his Seattle years, there is hope among the Giants that he still has the core of what made him an effective play caller.
In Pittsburgh last season, he completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He can still push the ball downfield and manage games without turning the ball over.
His presence gives the Giants a clear direction, and while he isn’t a long-term answer, he is the right fit for where the offense is now, especially as a mentor for a very promising rookie.
Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon recently outlined why each NFL quarterback could be dominant in 2025, and for Wilson, the setup matters.
The scheme suits his strengths, the personnel around him has improved, and he’ll enter the year with a chance to reset alongside one of the top receivers in the league with receiver Malik Nabers.
Why Russell Wilson could be dominant in the NY Giants offense
Nabers didn’t need much time to make an impact. In his rookie season, he topped 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 11 yards per catch despite working with three quarterbacks.
He excelled in separating early in routes and adjusting quickly to the different playing styles of each quarterback on the Giants roster.
Now, he’ll work with a quarterback who can get him the ball in rhythm. Wilson has a track record of building quick chemistry with receivers who know how to find space. Nabers fits that profile.
The Giants are expected to lean on play-action, movement throws, and timing routes—concepts that give Wilson clean reads and help keep the offense on schedule.
Up front, the offensive line should offer more protection. Injuries were a huge issue last season, but with more depth and some time to get healthy, the group is expected to settle.
Wilson doesn’t need a perfect pocket, but he does need time to get through progressions and work within the design of the play. Even a slight improvement would give him that, especially with Nabers working his magic downfield.
Behind him, Winston brings experience, and Dart brings promising college experience, giving the Giants flexibility they’ve lacked.
There’s no pressure to overextend Wilson or rush the rookie. The plan is clear: get steadier at quarterback now, while creating room to grow later.
Wilson won’t be asked to win games by himself. He’ll be expected to make smart decisions, connect with Nabers, and keep the offense moving.
If the protection holds and the scheme fits, he has a path to making this season count—not by chasing past numbers, but by helping the Giants take a step forward at a position that’s held them back.
Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.