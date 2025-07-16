Giants Country

Why NY Giants QB Russell Wilson Could Dominate in 2025

Wilson's skill set should be a good fit for what the New York Giants want to do on offense.

Abby Dixon

Jun 18, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Jun 18, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the first time in years, the New York Giants enter a season with some clarity at quarterback. The team reshaped the position this offseason by adding Russell Wilson on a one-year deal, signing Jameis Winston for two years, and trading up to draft Jaxson Dart in the first round. 

It’s a more balanced, experienced group than they’ve fielded in a while, and it’s beginning to mirror the promises made by the front office to restructure and add depth to the roster.

Wilson will be under center for the Giants for the 2025 season. Although he’s not expected to be the high-volume playmaker from his Seattle years, there is hope among the Giants that he still has the core of what made him an effective play caller. 

In Pittsburgh last season, he completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He can still push the ball downfield and manage games without turning the ball over. 

His presence gives the Giants a clear direction, and while he isn’t a long-term answer, he is the right fit for where the offense is now, especially as a mentor for a very promising rookie.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon recently outlined why each NFL quarterback could be dominant in 2025, and for Wilson, the setup matters. 

The scheme suits his strengths, the personnel around him has improved, and he’ll enter the year with a chance to reset alongside one of the top receivers in the league with receiver Malik Nabers.

Why Russell Wilson could be dominant in the NY Giants offense

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Nabers didn’t need much time to make an impact. In his rookie season, he topped 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 11 yards per catch despite working with three quarterbacks. 

He excelled in separating early in routes and adjusting quickly to the different playing styles of each quarterback on the Giants roster.

Now, he’ll work with a quarterback who can get him the ball in rhythm. Wilson has a track record of building quick chemistry with receivers who know how to find space. Nabers fits that profile. 

The Giants are expected to lean on play-action, movement throws, and timing routes—concepts that give Wilson clean reads and help keep the offense on schedule.

Up front, the offensive line should offer more protection. Injuries were a huge issue last season, but with more depth and some time to get healthy, the group is expected to settle. 

Wilson doesn’t need a perfect pocket, but he does need time to get through progressions and work within the design of the play. Even a slight improvement would give him that, especially with Nabers working his magic downfield.

Behind him, Winston brings experience, and Dart brings promising college experience, giving the Giants flexibility they’ve lacked. 

There’s no pressure to overextend Wilson or rush the rookie. The plan is clear: get steadier at quarterback now, while creating room to grow later.

Wilson won’t be asked to win games by himself. He’ll be expected to make smart decisions, connect with Nabers, and keep the offense moving. 

If the protection holds and the scheme fits, he has a path to making this season count—not by chasing past numbers, but by helping the Giants take a step forward at a position that’s held them back.

Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

Published
Abby Dixon
ABBY DIXON

Abby Dixon brings seven years of expertise in game analysis, player performance, and trades to her coverage. Before freelancing for various outlets, she launched her sports writing career with Emmy award-winning Met Media, a student-run news organization for MSU Denver. Among these, her work with Sportsnaut allowed her to hone her skills and discover a true passion for football writing — a focus she now brings to her coverage for New York Giants On SI.

Home/Big Blue+