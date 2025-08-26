NY Giants Reportedly Considered Keeping Four Quarterbacks
The New York Giants began getting into making the meaty cuts from their 90-man training camp roster bright and early Tuesday morning, and among the first of the cuts to hit the airwaves was that of quarterback Tommy DeVito, the undrafted free agent who three seasons ago went on a Cinderella type of run that continued this preseason in which he showed himself capable of challenging for a QB2 spot.
DeVito might very well land on another roster as a QB2, but it won’t be with the Giants, who, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter (first with the report), waived the man nicknamed “Tommy Cutlets.”
However, according to a report by NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Giants initially considered keeping four quarterbacks on the roster. Still, they ultimately decided against it, as they didn’t want to risk having to borrow from another position on the roster and potentially losing a talented player at another spot.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who spoke to the media via video call on Tuesday, declined to get into specifics regarding the roster moves already announced by the team or what was reported, informing the media that he and general manager Joe Schoen would address the questions during their scheduled joint press briefing on Wednesday afternoon.
Assuming nothing changes before the 4 p.m. deadline, the team’s decision to stick with three quarterbacks is the right move for all parties involved. The Giants are looking to develop rookie Jaxson Dart, who will unofficially be the third signal caller behind starter Russell Wilson and backup Jameis Winston.
It’s anticipated that Dart, regardless of where he’s actually slotted in on the position depth chart, could see regular-season snaps in select situations this year, such as lopsided games. Such a move would expose him to live reps and help advance his progress.
Given that’s how things look for the Giants at the position, it would have been unfair of the team to hold onto Devito, who would have been buried on the depth chart as he mostly was during training camp.
There was some speculation that the Giants might try to trade DeVito, but at least three teams believed to need backup quarterbacks – the Vikings, Eagles, and Raiders – went in different directions to solve their backup quarterback issues, thereby shrinking the number of potential trade partners.
Assuming DeVito doesn’t land on the Giants’ practice squad–and that would seem to be unlikely given the strong showing he had in the preseason –he finishes his Giants career having appeared in 17 games with 11 starts and four wins.
He also completed 203 of 315 pass attempts (65.3%) for 1,924 yards and 11 touchdowns to four interceptions, posting a 34.7% career success rate over his two seasons and an 88.4 career passer rating.
DeVito rose to fame and became a fan favorite for his Cinderella-like story, where he went from being an undrafted rookie free agent to winning three games in a row for the Giants during his first season, including a prime-time upset over the Green Bay Packers.
Last year, after the Giants cut starter Daniel Jones, DeVito was named the starter, but then he suffered a forearm injury in his first game action. The team ultimately went with then-backup Drew Lock and mostly stuck with him when he was healthy for the rest of what ended up being a franchise-worst 3-14 season.
