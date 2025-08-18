NY Giants Rookie OL Marcus Mbow on Advice He’s Received from Andrew Thomas
New York Giants rookie offensive lineman Marcus Mbow, the team’s fifth-round draft pick this year, has conjured up some early memories of another Giants offensive lineman chosen in the fifth round, that being David Diehl, who came to the team in 2003.
It’s not just Mbow’s versatility, which, like Diehl, spans the entire offensive line save for center, but which so far has mostly seen the former Purdue starter work at both left and right tackle this offseason.
Mbow has been solid both in the run game and in pass blocking, raising hope that the Giants might have found their swing tackle of the immediate future and a future starting tackle beyond this year.
“It's cool. , It's nice, you know, being able to go from left to right without too much of a hiccup,” Mbow said on Monday. “I think it's a good opportunity for me to showcase my ability. The more you can do, the better.”
There has certainly been a lot to like about the rookie’s game so far. Mbow, per PFF, has played 93 game snaps (50 at left tackle and 43 at right tackle, per PFF). That’s more than any other Giants offensive lineman has logged this summer.
Mbow, per PFF, has logged a 97.7 pass-blocking efficiency rating in two preseason games, having allowed three pressures.
A game of growth
Mbow’s game is still a work in progress, though. While Mbow believes that he’s already gained a good grip on handling speed that comes right at him thanks to his background as a basketball player, he’s been working on how to deal with power, something that will come with time as he gets stronger.
In the interim, Mbow has been getting loads of tips to improve his game from his veteran teammates, and in particular, left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is currently on the PUP list.
“Yeah, I love getting advice from Drew,” Mbow said. “He is a fantastic football player. Anything, anytime I have the chance to ask him about what he's seeing or what he's seen on film or what he saw at practice that day, I do because I respect his game and I respect his opinion.”
And what is it that Thomas has shared with Mbow that has made a big difference in how the rookie has performed?
“I'd say there's been a lot of small things when it comes to technique, like when it comes to my past set or my placement of my hands,” Mbow said.
“I'd say one of the biggest things is telling me to slow down– not trying to always snap outta my stance, be so explosive out of it. You know, play at your tempo. You don't always have to try to be the fastest out there.”
