NY Giants SCB Dru Phillips Looks to Have Some Fun in Second NFL Season
East Rutherford, NJ - New York Giants starting nickel cornerback Dru Phillips played primarily on the outside during his time at Kentucky, although he did spend some time moving inside.
When the Giants drafted him in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, they moved him to the nickel full-time. That move proved to be beneficial as Phillips took over as the starting nickel early on and put out consistently impressive film.
Despite being new to both the NFL and playing full-time in the nickel, the transition proved to be seamless for Phillips.
“I used to play corner so aggressively, and I was always good in the run game at corner, so nickel wasn’t a crazy transition, but it’s a lot of fun,” he told New York Giants on SI. “When they let me make that move and get inside, I had a good time.”
On film, Phillips popped multiple times for his ability to get physical as a tackler and with the way that he met receivers off the line.
In 2024, Phillips finished the year with 31 stops (tackles for a gain of three or less) - fourth-most on the Giants defense and nine more than the next player in the secondary.
Perhaps the most impressive part of Phillips’ game was his willingness to match up against significantly larger tight ends and still win his battles.
Familiarity with Shane Bowen
In Year 2 with Shane Bowen as the Giants' defensive coordinator, Phillips’ responsibilities should expand as familiarity with the system grows.
“He knows who we have now. Last year, especially with me and Nube [Tyler Nubin] as rookies starting,” Phillips said. “Then you bring in some vets like Jevon [Holland] and [Paulson] Adebo, and now we can have some fun.”
The impact of adding Holland and Adebo has been evident in how this secondary carries itself with more confidence compared to the 2024 season.
On Saturday night against the New York Jets, Phillips was used as a pass-rusher one time, and while he didn’t hit home, that’s the next part of his development in the nickel.
Nickel Blitzing
While the box score wasn’t stuffed for Phillips, he flashed in live action and didn’t allow a completion on the two passes that were thrown his way.
Using Phillips as a blitzer should help elevate a pass-rush that’s already going to consist of what might be the best defensive line in football this season.
Bowen tends to use nickel defenders as pass-rushers, something he did frequently during his tenure with the Tennessee Titans but didn’t utilize in his first year with the Giants, as the focus was on players learning the defensive system.
“It’s the most blessed stuff ever. I know I got a front seven that’s gonna get after 'em, ball’s gotta come fast--(it) creates more opportunities for turnovers,” Phillips said.
Ball Production
As a rookie, Phillips had one interception and one pass defense, but is looking to improve upon that ball production with the help of the Giants' defensive line.
Throughout his college career, Phillips wasn’t known for forcing turnovers, but he did have a knack for breaking up passes with his physicality in coverage.
The expectation for Phillips this year is to be more aggressive in coverage without putting himself in a position to get beaten.
