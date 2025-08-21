NY Giants SCB Dru Phillips Picked to Achieve First-time Pro Bowl Status
The New York Giants made several offseason additions, in both free agency and the NFL Draft, that have elicited a great amount of excitement heading into the 2025 campaign. But there is one returning player who could be a big difference-maker on this team.
Second-year cornerback Dru Phillips enjoyed a solid rookie season, posting a 77.0 coverage grade and 78.1 run defense grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Now, amid an impressive training camp showing, he is poised to establish himself as one of the best nickelbacks in the league.
While that may sound like lofty praise, Phillips continues to make clear strides. If the third-round draft pick can build on last season's promise and progress in areas like tackling, he will force the football-watching world to take notice of him. Some media members are already preparing to give him his flowers.
With the opening kickoff fast approaching, Kevin Patra of NFL.com named Phillips as a potential first-time Pro Bowl selection.
"In 2024, Phillips showed potential as a run defender and generated a -7.2 target EPA (Expected Points Added) -- the best mark on the team, according to Next Gen Stats (min. 200 coverage snaps)," Patra said.
"Phillips’ aggressive, physical style plays well near the line of scrimmage. Stepping into a bigger role with a better understanding of the defense, the 23-year-old has the chance to grow into one of the better slot defenders in the NFC."
Dru Phillips is a valuable component of the NY Giants defense
While many eyes will be on cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevon Holland, who signed contracts for $54 million and $45.3 million, respectively, Phillips deserves his share of the spotlight heading into the new season. It does not feel hyperbolic to say that he could be the most consistent contributor in this secondary.
One could even call him a possible X-factor in Shane Bowen's defense. Phillips contributed in multiple facets of the game as a rookie, recording one sack, two forced fumbles, and seven tackles for loss.
He can certainly improve on the one interception, one pass breakup, and 13.6 missed tackle percentage he posted last season. Still, following a notable development, the former Kentucky talent may now have the tools to evolve into an effective ball-hawker.
Phillips underwent LASIK eye surgery over the offseason, which he believes is already boosting his performance. Sharp vision is a hallmark of many dependable cornerbacks, so this could be a huge change.
The Birmingham, Alabama native was already a viable slot corner before the surgery, so just imagine the impact he could make with an improved pair of eyes.
Phillips brings physicality and versatility to a defensive back group that is determined to match the intensity of the lauded defensive line.
There are more glamorous positions, but a productive nickelback can help hold the defense together. Dru Phillips appears equipped to handle that role, and if he does, the fans, coaches, and his peers should send him to the 2026 Pro Bowl.
