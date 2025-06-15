NY Giants Supporting Cast Doesn't Inspire Confidence in New Analysis
The NY Giants' supporting cast is getting no love this offseason. In a recent Fox Sports ranking of all 32 NFL teams' offensive supporting casts, Big Blue came in 31st. That’s right—second-to-last.
The only team worse off, according to the list, is the New England Patriots, who are also navigating a full-scale rebuild. Still, for Giants fans, the ranking is a gut punch but not necessarily a surprise.
After a disappointing 2024 season filled with quarterback chaos, offensive line struggles, and minimal playmaker support, it’s clear that New York enters 2025 with more questions than answers.
At the heart of the “supporting cast” conversation is Malik Nabers, the rookie wide receiver from LSU, who was selected sixth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Giants are banking heavily on Nabers to be their WR1, and with good reason.
Nabers finished his first NFL campaign as the team’s top receiver, and there’s every reason to believe he’ll continue to lead the charge in 2025. But therein lies the problem—he has to lead it.
The Giants brought back Darius Slayton to presumably be WR2, and Wan’Dale Robinson returns as WR3. Theo Jonhson returns at tight end, and the team is hoping that receiver Jalin Hyatt, in his third season, steps up to the plate.
Andrew Thomas is another key name mentioned in the ranking. He’s one of the best left tackles in the game when healthy, but that’s been the caveat too often. Injuries have plagued Thomas, and his absence was painfully obvious last season.
The Giants allowed pressure at a staggering rate—giving up 32 sacks, with four of them being from Thomas in his six games played last season. If Thomas can stay upright, he’s a foundational piece for the offensive line and a stabilizing force for whoever ends up under center.
The problem is, the rest of the line is, in the opinion of the ranking, shaky. There are questions at center, both guard spots are up for grabs, and depth is thin. Having one elite tackle doesn’t fix an entire unit, especially when defenses know where the weak links are.
Another name that made FOX Sports’ very short list of “positives” was running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., who turned heads in his rookie season. The former wide receiver-turned-running back brought a spark to the offense with his agility and breakaway speed.
He provided a much-needed burst, especially after the departure of Saquon Barkley. But even he wasn’t without flaws—ball security was a recurring issue, something that must be cleaned up if he’s going to be a consistent contributor in 2025.
The bottom line isn’t necessarily a lack of talent, but this factor
The broader issue here isn’t that the Giants have no talent—it’s that they have very little margin for error. If Nabers struggles to adjust to increased coverage, if Thomas goes down again if Tracy fumbles his way into the doghouse—then what?
There’s not a deep bench of playmakers ready to step in. The rest of the wide receiver room is made up of question marks, and the offensive line is still a work in progress. That’s a risky way to build an offense in today’s NFL, where explosive scoring and quarterback-friendly schemes are all the rage.
To be fair, there’s always room for surprises. Maybe someone else steps up at receiver. Maybe the line will be okay in Year 2 of playing together and will stay healthy. Maybe the quarterback play stabilizes.
Stranger things have happened—this is the NFL, after all. However, entering the season ranked 31st in supporting cast talent is a harsh reminder that, despite some bright individual pieces, the Giants still have a long way to go before critics are convinced that the franchise has a complete, balanced offense.