NY Giants Teammates Appreciative of Hometown Hero QB Tommy DeVito
In less than 24 hours, New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito will find out if he will get another season with Big Blue or if he’ll be wearing a different jersey in the coming year.
If it’s the latter scenario, then it’s certainly been a heck of a ride for the 27-year-old native of Cedar Grove, New Jersey.
DeVito, who quietly rolled into East Rutherford as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois following the 2023 draft, has had a Cinderella-type career that’s been the very definition of resiliency.
From his surprising rookie campaign, one in which he wasn’t supposed to even leave the practice squad but was called up to the main roster anyway to start six games after injuries wiped out the guys in front of him, to his recently completed preseason in which he took full advantage of limited reps, DeVito has shown that this game is not too big for him and that he could very easily be a QB2 for a team.
“Tommy’s done everything we’ve asked him to do since he’s been here,” head coach Brian Daboll said, also leaving the door ajar to the possibility that the team might carry four quarterbacks.
DeVito’s development, while largely a result of the young man’s hard work, is also a feather in Daboll’s cap, considering he came to the Giants having a reputation as a quarterback whisperer.
While DeVito isn’t close to being the next Josh Allen, the fact that he has been able to play the game and not be intimidated by the bright lights that come with it is a testament to his mental resolve and desire to be the best he can be.
“I kind of feel like I’ve been in a cameo of like The Sopranos or something like that,” receiver Darius Slayton said of having DeVito as a teammate.
“But it’s been awesome to have him around, be able to see a local Jersey kid and the community rally around him, and him being able to have the success that he’s had here, and it’s been awesome to witness somebody in real time get that type of opportunity where they’re from.”
Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux is also appreciative of DeVito’s swagger that was on full display this preseason, including the preseason finale against the Patriots, arguably DeVito’s best showing of the summer, in which he completed 85% of his pass attempts and tossed three touchdowns.
“It was dope,” Thibodeaux said of the DeVito experience. “Him coming in when he did and winning those games definitely brought some fire to the team. Super grateful and excited for his journey and excited to have been a part of it.”
DeVito, for his part, hasn’t let the possibility that he’ll have to find a new NFL home this year affect what he’s been asked to do, which is to go out there, play at the highest possible level, minimize the mistakes, and win games.
“I think about that in the sense of every time you go on the field, you never know what's going to be your last,” he said last week after capping his fine preseason performance against the Patriots.
“Having the rollercoaster I've had in the past with injuries and playing performance, whatever it is, every time I go out, I try to put my all because I never know when it is going to be my last.”
